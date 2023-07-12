Feijóo: “I ask the postmen, regardless of their bosses, to distribute all the votes before the end of the term. If they are not paid, in the first Council of Ministers we will do it “

The PP candidate, who was in charge of the Post Office, has promised that if he reaches the Government he will pay “overtime to all postmen in Spain” in his first Council of Ministers. Alberto Núñez Feijóo has called for a large turnout and has recalled that this Thursday is the last day to vote by mail. “I ask the postmen of Spain to work to the maximum, morning, afternoon and night, and even if they do not have sufficient reinforcements and that they know that they are guarding something that is sacred to the Spanish, which is their vote. I ask that, regardless your bosses, distribute all the votes before the deadline expires, so that we Spaniards can vote.

Correos reported today that it has hired 19,400 workers to reinforce voting by mail. The public company has affirmed that it will continue to hire all the personnel that are necessary.

Feijóo and former president José María Aznar have shared a rally in Murcia where they have joined forces to ask for the useful vote for their party and criticize Vox, sometimes without mentioning the ultra party of Santiago Abascal, for blocking the investiture of the popular Fernando López Miras in the region. “If Sanchismo and Vox want to continue as allies, let them be. If Sanchismo and Vox want to continue showing that they have the same interests, let them do it. If Sanchismo and Vox want the Sanchista government to continue, let them say so,” said Alberto Núñez Feijóo. “If they keep putting sticks on the bike’s wheels, the bike is going to keep going, and the sticks are going to fall off! This is not the time to put sticks, those who put them are wrong!” Aznar accompanied.

López Miras was left two seats short of an absolute majority on May 28. He only needs the abstention of Vox to govern alone, but the extreme right has voted against it twice because it demands that the popular put them in the Government, in addition to signing an agreement with which they intend to repeal, among other issues, the law that protects the Mar Menor.