In compliance with Art. 42, section I, of the Federal Budget and Treasury Responsibility Law, on April 1, the SHCP presented to the Congress of the Union the General Precriteria of Economic Policy 2023. This fiscal document has as objective project the economic panorama, the financial situation and the engines of growth of the country through its main macroeconomic variables -GDP, inflation, interest rate, exchange rate and price of the oil mix-.

It should be noted that the projection of the PCGPE 2023 is made in the midst of a world economy that starts in weaker conditions than expected, a health crisis that has not yet subsided -post-covid environment, omicron- and problems of a geopolitical nature -war Russia and Ukraine- that generate constant changes in the economies -rise in energy prices, disruption in the value and transmission chains, inflation in the United States, etc.-.

Even so, the most important aspects of the macroeconomy are optimistic. The perspective of GDP growth in Mexico is estimated to be 3.5%, other organizations have more reserved forecasts; ECLAC considers that it will be 2.9%, the World Bank at 2.2% and the OECD at 2.3%, the real result we will be able to verify at the end of next year. On the other hand, inflation is forecast to reach 3.4% – as data, global inflation in advanced economies is 3.9% and in emerging economies 5.9%-, the exchange rate will go from 20.60 to 20.9 pesos, the interest rate it will remain at 8.0% (28-day cetes) and the price of the Mexican oil mix will be around 61.1 dollars per barrel by 2023.

In terms of public finances, the government will continue with its republican austerity policy, efficient and quality control of public spending, responsible management of the public debt, an increase in collection is expected through an income policy based on in combating tax evasion and collection efficiency -328 thousand 752 million pesos more than those foreseen in the LIF 2022 and without increasing taxes, this due to an increase in oil revenues of 535 thousand 509 million pesos- and an increase in the Federal Participations of 13 thousand 619 million pesos, a real annual growth of 4.8%.

The engines of economic growth will be reflected through the welfare programs -Pension for Older Adults, Benito Juárez Scholarship, Youth Building the Future, Urban Improvement and Sembrando Vida-, labor reforms to claim the rights of workers and 62 construction projects public, mainly related to the communications and transport, environment, energy, water, ports and marine sectors, among which stand out; the Mayan Train, Dos Bocas Refinery, distribution programs to maintain food security, the Tehuantepec Isthmus Interoceanic Corridor and fertilizer plants to impact prices.

In the midst of a complex economic environment, the optimistic approach of the PCGPE 2023 encourages an economic recovery that, in order to be maintained, must continue with the balance in public finances, with efficiency and quality in public spending and productive public investment to generate the expected growth.

