Subpoenaed officers occupied command positions during the 8th of January; investigations went to PGR on March 10

General Gustavo Henrique Dutra de Menezes, former commander of the CMP (Military Command of the Planalto), and other 80 soldiers who held command positions during the 8th of January will testify to the PF (Federal Police) on Wednesday (April 12. 2023), as found by the Power360.



On March 10, following the decision by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), who determined that the Court should judge the military involved in extremist acts, which MPM (Military Public Ministry) forwarded to the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) the investigations against the officers.

Before being sent to the PGR, General Dutra was already under study in an MPM survey. Another summoned to testify was Lieutenant Colonel Paulo Fernandes da Hora, former head of the BGP (Presidential Guard Battalion). He appeared in a video arguing with police during action to arrest 8 de Janeiro extremists.

As found out by Power360, most of the depositions must be carried out at the headquarters of the PF in Brasília. Hearings are also planned in other states.

General Dutra currently occupies a position in the General Staff of the Army. He is responsible for the 5th sub-command, which takes care of the Force’s missions abroad.