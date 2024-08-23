The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, represented by the Labor Events Department in the Labor Relations Regulation Sector, launched the “Neighborhood Fridge” initiative, in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, and in cooperation with “Farjan Dubai”, with the aim of providing a refreshing break for workers during the hot summer months, by distributing various refreshments at their work sites, such as construction sites and factories affiliated with companies..

This initiative, which was launched at a number of construction sites and benefited about 8,000 workers, comes within the framework of Dubai Residence’s appreciation of the vital role played by workers in achieving sustainable development, and within the context of its efforts to provide a suitable work environment for them, in addition to enhancing awareness of the importance of their role in society, by providing support programs and initiatives that contribute to improving the working and living conditions of workers, which enhances their productivity and contributes to building a more prosperous and integrated society..

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai expressed its happiness to cooperate with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation and Dubai Neighbourhoods to launch the Al Fareej Fridge initiative, which carries humanitarian messages that reflect the values ​​and authenticity of the Emirati society, its compassion and solidarity. It is also considered a community project to embody the spirit of cooperation in providing support to workers and enhancing their sense of appreciation and belonging, indicating its belief that these joint efforts will contribute to improving the work environment and enhancing the spirit of solidarity among all members of society..

Major General Obaid bin Muhair bin Surour, Deputy Director General of Dubai Residency and Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai, stressed the department’s keenness to maintain continuous communication with all workers at all times and occasions, in recognition of the importance of their pivotal role in the progress and development witnessed by the emirate. He pointed out that the ‘Fridge Fridge’ initiative reflects Dubai Residency’s firm commitment to providing the necessary support and care to workers in all circumstances. .

In turn, Major General Dr. Ali bin Ajif Al Zaabi, Assistant Director General of the Labor Relations Regulation Sector at the Dubai Residency, stressed that developing and supporting workers reflects positively on the quality of work and productivity, and contributes to achieving national goals and consolidating Dubai’s position as a leading city in all fields..