The general director of Mosoblenergo, Alexey Brizhan, and his first deputy, Alexey Astapov, were detained on suspicion of taking a bribe on an especially large scale. Reported by Interfax citing the source.

So, according to the investigation, the detainees allowed only affiliated companies to contract work. In addition, Brizhan and Astapov demanded “compensation” in the amount of 15 percent of the contract value for their patronage when concluding contracts.

According to the News.ru portal, the heads of the joint-stock company organized systemic corruption in the company. In addition, their standard of living did not match the official income: both detainees own luxury cars, country villas and real estate in Europe.

Earlier, the State Duma deputy from “Fair Russia” Vadim Belousov was accused of corruption in the amount of three billion rubles. Together with his accomplices, he received the largest bribe in Russian history from representatives of a road construction holding company, promising them patronage and victory in competitions for the construction and repair of roads in the region.