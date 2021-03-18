Fahad Buhandi (Fujairah)

Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation in the government of Fujairah has completed more than 20 thousand transactions using electronic systems since the beginning of March 2020, during which customers were able to benefit from its services around the clock, seven days a week, through its website, smart applications and call center.

Engineer Ali Qassem, Director General of the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation, confirmed in a special dialogue with the «Union» that the development of the enterprise system comes through accelerating the processes of digital transformation, which is one of the most important catalysts for sustainable competitive growth and contributes to building modern societies that support knowledge and innovation. The Natural Resources Foundation has established its pioneering position recently to keep pace with technological developments, in implementation of the wise leadership’s directions to invest in technology infrastructure and foreseeing the future with the necessity of implementing the digital transformation system, which was able to make a qualitative leap in improving its business system and enhancing its efficiency, and by cutting qualitative stages to achieve the desired goals effectively, and that. Through joining efforts, strengthening cooperation, raising the level of public awareness of social responsibility, and working to provide innovative solutions to challenges.

Regarding the corporation’s steps towards digital transformation, Engineer Ali Qassem said: “The Natural Resources Corporation in the Fujairah Government is making great strides in digital transformation to facilitate the conduct of transactions and services, as part of its efforts to achieve a qualitative leap towards the digital future, by harnessing modern technologies and developing Strategies, policies, smart standards and continuous improvement to empower the beneficiaries of its services in the emirate’s society.

He added: “From this standpoint, the Foundation’s management takes upon itself the task of accelerating digital transformation through a variety of strategic plans and modern initiatives targeting many areas in the Emirate of Fujairah, which would keep the organization at the forefront of the race towards digital transformation.”

He stated that his administration is working within a clear methodology, strategy, integrated action plans, and a vigorous follow-up of the stages of accelerating digital transformation, as the organization is keen to organize regular workshops with the Information Technology Department to monitor and analyze the indicators of smart achievements to ensure the achievement of the objectives of the digital transformation project.

Ali Qassem

Strategic partnerships

The Foundation also signed about 11 partnerships with the aim of supporting digital transformation and enhancing added value in the provided smart services, and coordination in a way that contributes to encouraging innovation, with an emphasis on training national cadres, as one of the most prominent initiatives aimed at achieving the potentials of accelerating digital transformation.

Process strengthening

He added: The Foundation is keen to use smart applications that have contributed to facilitating internal communication between departments and sections and enhancing external operations, in addition to facilitating field work by linking the smart inspection application to the call center, which allows the inspector to include violations directly on the system instead of writing them on paper, explaining that The use of ERP program contributed to reducing the time taken to implement procedures, stressing that reliance on technical systems contributed to a significant investment of time and reduced processing time.

Over the past months, the Foundation has achieved many milestones in its journey towards the digital future.

The Foundation was also able during the last period to convert a large number of its services to smart applications, as part of its strategy to harness all possible efforts to convert services to digital, and to provide them through safe and easy channels according to high levels of comfort.

Smart Readiness

The Director General of the Corporation also affirmed that investing in developing and modernizing the technological infrastructure to support digital transformation during the past period has proven effective in facing the challenges posed by the emerging Coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis, especially with the Corporation’s success in continuing to provide its services to customers and businessmen through its platforms. The organization has succeeded in providing all its services digitally during the Corona virus pandemic until the present time without interruption, which contributed to saving time and effort for dealers.

Efficiency “remote”

Engineer Ali Qassem said: The corporation has activated work “remotely” by developing a rapid response plan, which includes all administrative, executive and technical work streams within the measures it has implemented to limit the spread of the Corona virus, and to preserve the safety of employees and dealers and business continuity with efficiency and high quality. Where the Foundation worked to provide all the necessary technical requirements to ensure business continuity and meet the requirements of customers to obtain the required services, without the need to visit its center for customer happiness.

Achievements

Regarding the most prominent smart achievements of the institution in the year 2020 to support digital transformation, the Director of Natural Resources said: “We have completed the ERP program, in addition to the project to update the information infrastructure and digital content of the institution’s website. The Foundation has also completed the big data analysis project and electronic connectivity. For vehicles in the emirate, we have also achieved satisfactory results in the use of drones in environmental monitoring and inspection operations, in addition to linking 26 smart display screens to a unified database linking the institution with all its service centers, and awareness campaigns for customers through the institution’s social media channels about Empowering and encouraging them to use smart services, in addition to the virtual suggestion platform “With you to innovate remotely”, the virtual platform “for you” to train cadres remotely, and the first-of-its-kind innovation lab project in Fujairah, in addition to a number of strategic projects in the areas of social responsibility and sustainable development.