On his Twitter profile, Paulo Chagas asked the president to give a deadline for Moraes to deliver the source code

the alderman Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) said that reserve general Paulo Chagas (Podemos-DF) is “opportunistic” after the reservist asked the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) oblige the president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, to deliver the source code of the polls.

“Give Alexandre de Moraes a deadline to deliver the SOURCE CODE, if he doesn’t deliver, go there and take it! As President you CAN do this, within the 4 lines of CF/88!”🇧🇷 he wrote Nasturtium.

Chagas’ publication went viral on Bolsonarist pages and was criticized by the president’s son 01. “It was never worth what my dog ​​eats”🇧🇷 stated Carlos.

In 2018, the reserve general ran for the Buriti Palace, in Brasília, but lost. As early as 2022, he was a candidate for federal deputy, and was also not elected.

