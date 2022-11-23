Home page politics

Of: Katja Thorwarth

The general debate will take place in the Bundestag on Wednesday. The leaders of all factions have their say.

general debate: The Bundestag is debating the federal budget for 2023.

The Bundestag is debating the federal budget for 2023. Black Zero: Minister of Finance Christian Lindner (FDP) does not want to turn away from the debt brake.

Minister of Finance Christian Lindner (FDP) does not want to turn away from the debt brake. Opposition: How does the leader of the opposition react? Friedrich Merz (CDU)? The news ticker.

Update from Wednesday, November 23, 8:25 a.m.: The general debate on the government’s draft budget for the coming year will take place in the Bundestag on Wednesday (9:00 a.m.). The coalition and opposition traditionally use the handling of the chancellor’s budget to exchange blows on government policy. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) will give a speech in the plenum, the leaders of the parliamentary groups will also speak.

Budget 2023: Lindner defends debt brake – and plans tax relief

+++ 12.30 p.m.: Finance Minister Christian Lindner believes that further tax relief for the economy will be necessary in the coming years. “We will also have to talk about further tax measures, with a view to the 2024 budget,” said the FDP leader in the Bundestag during the budget debate. Specifically, Lindner called the so-called super-depreciation, a kind of investment premium with which companies can write off purchases differently for tax purposes. Lindner also defended his budget for 2023 against criticism. This budget reflects the “regular political projects” – separately from this, expenditure to deal with the crises is financed from special funds.

Chancellor Scholz has to defend his policy in the general debate. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Bundestag: Lindner defends the debt brake in the 2023 budget

First report: Berlin – The federal government also wants in Stick to the debt brake in 2023. Sounds impossible given the spending traffic light has already announced. But regarding the Finance Minister Christian Lindner is in the black (FDP) not to be talked to. The budget currently provides for around 476.3 billion euros – and the special funds are not priced in.

On Tuesday (November 22), the Bundestag will meet for the final deliberations on the federal budget for 2023 (from 10 a.m.). At the start of the four-day debate, Christian Lindner presented the draft of his house, which envisages new debt of 45.6 billion euros.

Debate on the 2023 federal budget: How does the opposition react to Lindner’s draft?

The members of parliament then vote on the individual budgets of the departments and constitutional bodies. At the beginning there are the budgets for the Office of the Federal President, the Bundestag and the Bundesrat, which are traditionally passed without discussion.

How will the opposition react to the plans? CDU leader Friedrich Merz recently accused the traffic light of “losing all measure” and having “no compass” anymore. He should have his say in the general debate on Wednesday, as should Chancellor Olaf Scholz and all the other parliamentary group leaders.

The 2023 budget is then to be finally approved on Friday (November 25). (ktho/AFP)