W.uring the last year of her reign the Chancellor went through topic folder by topic folder with the MPs in the plenary chamber – digitization of education, hydrogen strategy, new EU climate targets, threats to the multilateral world – and in doing so avoided all party-political swipes or sticking to success the representatives of all other parties that the election campaign began for them one year before the federal election.

With a view to the unit’s thirtieth birthday on October 3, Merkel began by paying tribute to those civil rights activists and demonstrators who had made the path to reunification possible through their “personal courage and commitment”. It ended with a sustained, recurring appeal to the population to exercise caution and common sense as long as the pandemic lasted, and tried to create a sense of community from which responsible action should grow: “We have to talk to each other when they The number of infected people is increasing “, asked Merkel and continued to advance with an unfamiliar public-educational pathos. It’s about talking, conveying and explaining, in all places and with words “that reach as many as possible”.

The Chancellor pulled out the register of community feeling – “we all, as citizens of this society, are paying more attention to each other again” – and the register of sense of responsibility – … “that each and every one matters”. She spoke of “distance as an expression of care” and contrasted promises with warnings: One day life will surely come back “as we knew it”, said Merkel, “and what a joy it will be”. But now: “Do we have to show that we can continue to act patiently and sensibly and thus save lives.”

Appeals for the future not only from the Chancellor

Appeals for the future in the pandemic and pride in the way through the crisis so far had in their repertoire almost everyone who took the floor in the debate. The FDP party and parliamentary group leader Christian Lindner praised the sense of responsibility of the large majority, which “knows how to deal appropriately with freedom”. This should also illustrate the contrast to his allegations against the federal government, whose borrowing of more than 90 billion euros in the coming year has nothing to do with Corona, but with a lack of willingness to save and too high social spending. Lindner brought a warning to the CDU and CSU about the success of the Greens: They have now appointed the new mayor in Bonn – after the CDU’s predecessor had been doing green-black politics for years, the voters had now just opted for the original. From the example of the FDP boss, the concern sounded that even after the federal election the black-green voting shares could be enough for a government majority and that the FDP would not be needed for a coalition.

The SPD used the Bundestag stage even more clearly than Lindner as a catwalk for hoped-for voters. A budget “with strength and perseverance” is the present draft, stated the SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich, and with these attributes actually aimed at the responsible minister, the SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz. The household has a “social democratic signature”, Mützenich added, but then wanted to make sure that his words were unmistakable: “Olaf Scholz is the right Chancellor for Germany.” Laughter and joy in the hall. And since the SPD parliamentary group leader also wanted to do his own party leader good, he immediately denied that Merkel and the French President Macron should be considered the originators of the European Corona rescue fund; rather, they should speak of a Walter Borjans and Scholz plan will. Mützenich also fought against the Greens, who as the ruling party in Baden-Württemberg are now responsible for most of the deportations.

The Greens, on the other hand, took Corona as an opportunity to talk about their favorite topic of climate. The parliamentary group chairman Anton Hofreiter praised “caution, reason and solidarity” as a hallmark of the German way of dealing with the crisis, but then immediately came to the conclusion that Corona was a warning to “finally deal with the really big crises”. The ability to act and willingness to change with which the politicians countered the pandemic must now be used to cope with the climate crisis. The warming of the earth is “a real threat for everyone under the age of 20 or 25”, stated Hofreiter and campaigned for the green demands for a comprehensive package of measures for climate protection, which the grand coalition should finally adopt.

Meanwhile, the AfD tried to demonstrate that the Chancellor, and indeed all the other parties, lived in an invented world of threat: In the meantime, more people in Germany are dying from traffic accidents than from the consequences of Covid19, claimed AfD parliamentary group leader Alexander Gauland.