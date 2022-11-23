BUndescancer Olaf Scholz has accused Union parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz of a distorted representation of reality in Germany. His speech at the start of the general debate reminded him of “Alice in Wonderland”, said the SPD politician in the Bundestag on Wednesday. “You downplay what is really big, and vice versa. What actually happened and who was responsible for it all becomes blurred. And what initially sounds logical is in fact sheer nonsense.” Merz had previously accused Scholz’s traffic light coalition of serious omissions after the start of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine.

In connection with the announced special fund of 100 billion euros for the Bundeswehr, Merz spoke of a breach of word. The defense budget will not increase by at least two percent as agreed, but will fall by almost 300 million euros. “This is a gross breach of promise to Parliament and above all to the Bundeswehr,” he criticized.

Dealing with the commitments and dealing with partners in the EU and NATO rightly triggers surprise and distrust, said Merz. How is Germany supposed to remain credible within the framework of the alliance, he asked. With regard to Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure, the Union faction leader spoke of war crimes of the worst kind, for which Russian President Vladimir Putin and his regime will have to answer before the world community at some point. After he received applause for this sentence, Merz criticized that it was revealing that “on the far left and the far right” side of the Bundestag not a hand had moved.



The CDU parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz on Wednesday at the general debate in the Bundestag

:



Image: Reuters



Merz said that after his government government in February, Scholz had to give at least one big, sweeping speech “that mobilized the best forces in our country”. Merz accused the coalition of “miserable government action” while the situation for millions of people and companies was becoming more difficult every day. He referred to ambiguities in aid for pensioners and students and in the planned gas price brake.







After the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, Scholz spoke of a turning point. This opened up a window of opportunity and triggered a great willingness to change. Equipped with this authority, Scholz should have said that the turning point was also a great opportunity to break up encrusted structures. Merz cited more bureaucracy reduction as an example.

The federal budget for 2023 will be voted on this Friday. After three exceptional years, the debt brake is to be complied with again. Because of the poor economic expectations, new loans of more than 45 billion euros are still possible.