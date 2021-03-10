Juma Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi)

Major General Dr. Jassim Al-Marzouqi, Commander-in-Chief of the General Command of Civil Defense at the Ministry of Interior, confirmed that Cabinet Resolution No. 61 of 2020 chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, which binds all Owners of residential homes who are citizens and residents of the state, by subscribing to homes and residential homes in the electronic linkage and follow-up system of the Civil Defense in their homes, comes in the interest of enhancing safety, civil protection, and preservation of life and property.

He explained that the figures and statistics in the country indicate that 63.7% of fire accidents are house fires, and 70% to 90% of deaths in fire accidents are from residential house fires, due to the increased risks in residential homes due to the use of electrical devices and the quality of home furniture and what is produced. In the event of fires from toxic fumes, as well as a change in lifestyle, and individuals are busy and away from their homes for a long time, due to work or other circumstances.

Jassim Al Marzouki

Previously my world

The Civil Defense Commander-in-Chief confirmed in an interview with the “Union”, that installing the electronic linkage and follow-up system for the civil defense “Hassantak” is a must and mandatory matter, and it must be adhered to, which supports the vision of the United Arab Emirates 2021, in making the UAE one of the most countries. The world is safe and secure, as the “Hassantak” project is a global precedent for the UAE in the field of linking homes to civil defense operations rooms, and a major achievement within the framework of effective efforts to achieve the highest levels of prevention, safety and emergency preparedness in all emirates of the country, and it will have a significant positive impact in achieving better Average response time to fire reports.

20 thousand homes in “your fortress”

The General Commander of the Civil Defense pointed out that since the launch of the “Hassantuk” project in 2018, all efforts have been combined through the civil defense departments in the country, and in cooperation with all partners and stakeholders, to facilitate the procedures for the implementation of the mandatory decision of the electronic link and follow-up system in residential homes. The number of homes in which the “Hassantak” smart alarm system has been installed is more than 20 thousand homes at the state level until the end of 2020, of which 10 thousand are for beneficiaries of social security at the Ministry of Community Development. With the increase in community awareness and civil defense campaigns, we are witnessing an increasing turnout. On the installation of the system.

Globally certified devices

Major General Al-Marzouki explained that the smoke detectors that were adopted in the “Hassantak” project to protect residential homes are internationally approved devices, designed according to high specifications and certain requirements and controls, in a way that contributes to achieving quality and competition, and in a manner that guarantees lower prices at the same time, indicating that Currently, Etisalat is the service provider with the Ministry of Interior to install the “Hassantuk” system for residential homes. During the coming period, the way will be opened for other specialized companies to install these systems according to the controls approved by the Ministry of Interior.

Raise awareness

He added: “Civil defense agencies in the United Arab Emirates are making every effort to maintain the security and safety of society, and are fully aware that in order to achieve the leadership’s vision of the UAE being one of the most safe and secure countries in the world, awareness of the risks must be spread among all members of society. Awareness is the basic pillar for the progress of societies, and it is the main factor that supports the success of the objectives of civil defense in protecting lives, property and the environment. Digital awareness campaigns have also been launched targeting various segments of society, such as the segment of workers in facilities. These initiatives aim to prevent the spread of fire as a first responder until the concerned authorities arrive.

Al-Marzouki added that the number of beneficiaries of the campaigns and awareness programs launched by the General Command of Civil Defense during the third quarter of 2020 reached 402,355 beneficiaries, as visual communication technology was used to reach the largest possible segment of society, during the period of the Corona pandemic. In particular, to ensure the continuity of the important awareness role played by civil defense agencies.

The General Command of Civil Defense has also invested an innovation strategy to create supportive initiatives and projects by signing an agreement with a telecommunications company as a service provider for the “Hassantak” project, to protect residential homes, which was launched in 2018, and the Hassantuk system for residential homes is an integrated smart wireless early warning system for fire protection. This system is linked to the civil defense operation rooms, and it is an internationally approved fire detector with high-quality specifications, and it contains different types of sensors that can detect smoke and heat.

120 seconds

He explained that all sensors are connected to the main alarm panel that transmits alarms directly in real time to the Sensing and Control Center for verification, and then the alarm, if it is correct, is sent to the relevant authorities in the security defense immediately within a maximum of 120 seconds after receiving it. It provides the concerned parties with accurate and smart information, which makes access to the scene of the fire faster and accurate, which makes our cities safer and more secure.

“Shark boat”

It is noteworthy that the “Hassantak” project, which was launched in 2018, is considered one of the most prominent initiatives and projects that enhance the security and safety of individuals in society. It also enhances civil protection and the speed of response to fire accidents using artificial intelligence technology and smart systems, in addition to the “Shark Boat” project. To face fires in areas and sea fronts that operate by means of robots and remote control.

The first Arab

The General Commander of the Civil Defense affirmed that the government of the United Arab Emirates adopts digital transformation, and according to the Global Digital Competitiveness Report issued by the Global Competitiveness Center of the International Institute for Administrative Development, the UAE ranked first in the Arab world and 12th in the world, while the UAE achieved Second place in terms of technology, ninth place in future readiness, and 35th in terms of knowledge.

Forward-looking planning

The General Command of Civil Defense is also working on forward-looking planning for the development of its operations to protect life and property, by designing a civil defense plan that is launched based on the strategic direction of the Ministry of Interior 2031, the government’s direction in building smart cities, and civil defense responses in strengthening civil safety and protection systems.