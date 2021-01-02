Highlights: General Bipin Rawat completes one-year term as country’s first Chief of Defense Staff

On this occasion, General Rawat visited the Indian military bases on the China border and saw the situation of the system there.

CDS cheers soldiers by going to forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam

General Bipin Rawat has completed a one-year term as Chief of Defense Staff (CDS). On this occasion, he visited the military bases on the front fronts along the China border in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The CDS reviewed the system of effective monitoring of the border there and preparedness for military operations when needed. Pleased with the arrangement there, Rawat claimed that only Indian soldiers can stand up and stand up even in such a difficult situation. He said that Indian soldiers can have no barrier in the way of discharge of duty.

CDS said, “Only Indian soldiers can remain vigilant in these challenging situations and can play their role beyond duty at all times to protect the borders.” Cannot even be shaken. “



The country’s first CDS completed one-year term

It should be noted that General Bipin Rawat took over as the first CDS of the country on 1 January 2020. The need for creation of this post in the country was felt long ago, which was fulfilled by the Narendra Modi government. The purpose of this appointment is to coordinate between the Army, Navy and the Indian Air Force and strengthen the country’s military strength. The appointment of CDS was described by Union Home Minister Amit Shah as important and historic for India. He had said that it would take forward the efforts made by the Modi government for the welfare of the three services personnel of the armed forces.

What are the responsibilities of CDS

The Chief of Defense Staff has an important responsibility not only for the welfare and coordination among the three branches of the Indian Armed Forces but also for modernizing the Army. Under the leadership of CDS, all the three parts of the army – Army, Navy, Air Force, Air Force work as a team. It should be noted that along with the appointment of CDS, a new Department of Defense Affairs (DMA) has also been created in the Ministry of Defense.

The CDS has been given the rank of cabinet secretary on the lines of three military chiefs. All these will report directly to the Minister of Defense. The four elements who have been removed from the purview of the defense sector include all three armed services, their respective headquarters, territorial army and land, air and air force related work. These have now come under the purview of the DMA under CDS, to which eight major responsibilities have been assigned.



