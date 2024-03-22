Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

The Ordinary General Assembly of the Cycling Federation reviewed the achievements over 4 years, in the meeting attended by Mansour Bouassiba, President of the Federation, members of the Board of Directors, representatives of 10 active clubs, and Abdulaziz Al-Hussan, a representative of the General Sports Authority.

Bouassiba thanked the clubs for their cooperation with the Federation during the past year, and the electoral cycle in general, as the “general” is considered the last meeting with the clubs, before running in the elections scheduled for the end of this year.

The Federation reviewed the achievements of the Council’s work during 4 years, as it witnessed many historical achievements, whether at the infrastructure level, or the results of the teams that became a “landmark” in Emirati sports, during external participation.

Dr. Yasser Al-Dokhi, Secretary-General of the Federation, confirmed that the General Assembly witnessed great interaction with the Board of Directors, and approved the administrative and financial reports for the past year. The Board of Directors also received a request from Sharjah to increase the number of junior, cub, and youth races to increase the participant base, and many other matters that… It contributes to the development of the Emirati bike, and the technical committee has been assigned to study all requests for this.