Baku (Union)

The International Automobile Federation chose the capital, Baku, in Azerbaijan, to hold the annual general assembly, from 4 to 8 December next.

The hosting agreement was officially signed between Mohammed bin Sulayem, President of the International Federation, and Anar Alakbarov, President of the Azerbaijani Federation, in the presence of the Assistant President of Azerbaijan, on the sidelines of the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan.

Muhammad bin Sulayem said: We are pleased to announce that the capital, Baku, will host the Annual General Assembly Week for the year 2023, and we are grateful to Anar Alakbarov and his team, for their commitment and dedication in striving to promote the city of Baku as an ideal place to host these events, and it is necessary to geographically expand the activities related to the members of the International Federation, and transfer events Federation is important to a country like Azerbaijan, and hosting championships stimulates interest and growth in motorsports in the region.

Alekperov said: We feel proud to host the General Assembly and award awards for the year 2023 in Baku, and we are confident that organizing important events is a “milestone” in promoting motorsport in Azerbaijan, and I extend my sincere thanks to the members of the International Federation, especially Muhammad bin Sulayem, President of the International Federation, for his confidence and giving us this opportunity .

It is known that the annual General Assembly week of the International Automobile Federation is organized under the chairmanship of the President of the International Federation, as it includes a group of meetings between the member organizations of the International Federation, with the aim of approving proposals related to motorsport, and the Annual General Assembly is the highest decision-making body in the Federation.

The event brings together representatives from the World Automobile and Touring Council, the World Motor Sport Council, and the FIA ​​Mobility and Motorsport divisions.