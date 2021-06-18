The ambassadors of the General Assembly began to applaud when Volkan Bozkir, President of the Assembly, declared Guterres re-elected by acclamation.

Prior to the announcement, Sven Jorgensen, Estonia’s ambassador to the United Nations and current Security Council president, read out a resolution adopted by the 15-nation council recommending Guterres’ appointment for a second term.

Under the Charter of the United Nations, the General Assembly elects the Secretary-General on the recommendation of the Security Council.