In the first minutes of Generate + ion, the new teen comedy drama available on HBO Spain, Chester (Justice Smith), a student queer who has been sanctioned for wearing a tank top cut to show his belly button in high school, explains to his student advisor: “I am too much.” It is a predominant sensation in this television production pos Euphoria, another series about adolescent emotional hyperbole and pubescent apprehensions in which the kids are “too much” all the time, non-stop (there is no shortage of ironic dissertations on gender, race and class). But if we have learned something after the narrative and aesthetic revolution of the Sam Levinson series when portraying the so-called generation Z, it is that this excess has many layers.

In Generate + ion, Produced by Lena Dunham, directed by Daniel Barnz and written by her 17-year-old daughter Zelda, there is no trace of nihilistic poetics emo what did she mentor, Euphoria, a generational milestone. It does take its witness in issues such as intersectionality, but it does not try to scare or shine more. The series knows itself heir to who it is, but it also seeks its site with a more vitalist vision and even much more theatrical and exaggerated, which at times borders on the implausible while still being sharpened in the eloquent conversations of a group of students from different classes and socioeconomic backgrounds dealing with puberty.

The chapters play with the narrative along Pulp fiction (to put a reference whose protagonists could recognize) and the jumping plot fixes its gaze on several characters. There are the twins Naomi (Chloe East) and the bisexual Nathan (Uly Schlesinger), who share a lover without Naomi knowing it, and whose Christian parents (Martha Plimpton and Sam Trammell) lead a privileged and wasp so controlled that they even schedule their sexual encounters with purple stickers on the family task board. There’s the sympathetic and empathetic photographer Riley (Chase Sui Wonders), millionaire and heir to an XXL pool. For her sighs the introverted Greta (Haley Sánchez), forced to live in a working-class apartment with her aunt and brother after their mother was deported to Mexico. “How can I be intolerant if my parents are queer?” Arianna (Nathanya Alexander) wonders at one point, in continuous rebellion against the progressive values ​​of her gay parents (the interracial couple formed by John Ross Bowie and J. August Richards). Arianna is close to the activist Delilah (Lukita Maxwell), a talkative student capable of interrupting her math class to demand that problems stop being stated under binary gender parameters because “we no longer live in a world where there are only boys or girls. girls ”and without fear of replying“ I think the word you are looking for is cisgender ”to an overwhelmed teacher who turns it on when he shouts that he knows that in his class“ not everyone is not straight ”.

This is definitely not a series for reactionaries and nostalgic for the traditional. In Generate + ion teenagers exchange photos of their private parts while in the background a couple reads the letter to the Corinthians in a church, snorts oxycodone to go on sale to Sephora, scaling buildings like a Friday afternoon plan, yelling “fascist!” to the security guards, they say without any romanticism “You just came in my fucking eye!” and even one of them seems to go into labor in the bathrooms of a shopping center while shouting at her friend: “Can you googling how to give birth? Try Wikihow! ”.

Despite living in a conservative community, the protagonists of Generate + ion they live with apparent normality and frankness their sexuality and gender identification. They do not give up debating (not without a certain sarcasm) about class and race dilemmas, in a world in which parents find it difficult to keep up with their rhythm and understand that universe of possibilities in relation to their sexual condition. Unlike Euphoria, where the parents were conspicuous by their absence, this is a series in which those two worlds are ready to collide before our eyes. In a series that has already experienced its first viral controversy – a scene in which they used cat carcasses to dissect in a scene in the institute’s laboratory–, betting on showing this generational clash adds value to a formula that should not only serve for a single series to reign alone in the generational conflict. Because in the end, being a little too much in this life isn’t too bad either.

