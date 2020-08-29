Bollywood Actress Genilia D’Souza’s Kovid-19 report has been negative. The report by Genilia D’Souza came back positive three weeks ago. He has given information about this to his social media account. He told how his past 21 days have been.

Corona test came negative with God’s blessings

Genilia D’Souza wrote, ‘Hi, I came out Kovid positive three weeks ago. No symptoms of corona were visible for the last 21 days. With God’s blessing my corona test negative has arrived. It was easy for me to fight this disease with the blessings and love of all people, but the 21 days spent in isolation were very difficult for me.

‘So happy to be back with family

Genilia D’Souza further wrote, ‘No matter how much you connect digitally, you cannot eliminate loneliness. I am very happy to come back to my family and loved ones. You should also be near those who love you and those you love because that is the greatest strength and everyone needs. Get tested quickly, eat well, stay healthy. This is the right way to fight this monster.

Many Bollywood celebrities have become victims of Corona

Prior to Genilia D’Souza, all the Bollywood Sylabs have been victims of Corona virus. These include Kanika Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kiran Kumar, Karim Morani.

Genelia D’Souza is away from the silver screen

Genilia D’Souza has been away from the silver screen for a long time and is spending time with her husband and actor Ritesh Deshmukh and children. There are reports that Zenilia D’Souza may make a comeback with the remake of the Malayalam hit film ‘Lucifer’.