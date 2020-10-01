Actress Genelia Deshmukh had put a break on her film career after marriage. After this, she was unable to focus on her own career due to being busy with children and family. Now Genelia wants to comeback to Bollywood, for which she has expressed her desire. Along with spending time with family, she also misses to face the camera. Speaking to the news portal, Genelia said, “When I wanted to settle in life, I was very clear about things. Spend time with Ritesh, have children and spend time with him. To be around them. After marriage, I got engaged in a different phase of life. I didn’t want to complicate things at that time. “

Genelia goes on to say, “I used to miss work, but I didn’t want to stress myself thinking about the kids on the set.” I am among those who focus fully on my work. I don’t want to think about anything else while at work. I like myself as an actor. Going now, I feel that my children have settled a bit in their personal space. Now I can resume work. “

Genelia says that I am very excited to see the kind of work coming in Bollywood. I can connect with strong characters. After a long time, I am making a comeback to Bollywood, so there should be something that I can enjoy with my heart. If I get the role of a mother or get a role related to my age, then I have no negative feelings about it. If I can connect myself, I will definitely do it.