The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi revealed that the last quarter of this year will witness the official opening of the Center for Plant Genetic Resources “Gene Bank”, as the total completion rate of the project elements last June exceeded nearly 94%, indicating that the center will work on documenting the genetic resources of local plants. With the aim of preserving biodiversity in the country.

The “Gen Bank”, which the Authority is establishing in Al Ain, is the first project of its kind in the region. Emirates and the region. The “Gen Bank” includes a center that specializes in collecting and long-term preservation for periods of up to 100 years.

It also includes laboratories specialized in plant tissue culture, deep preservation of vegetative parts and tissues at temperatures up to -196 degrees Celsius, in addition to a specialized laboratory for conducting genomic sequencing of wild plants.