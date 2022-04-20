“Leclerc’s advantage lies in the teammates he has had. He is a consequence of what he has learned, in addition to his talent. Having a mate like Vettel, or Sainz, is something Max didn’t have. He helps to raise the bar “. Like this Marc Gené, who has been the face of Scuderia Ferrari for a year, underlined the great difference between two peers who had direct confrontation for supremacy in F1 in their destiny, namely Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen. The Dutch driver took the Red Bull shortcut to debut in F1 as early as 2015 when he was not yet of age, Charles Leclerc instead followed a more traditional path by winning his debut in GP3 and F2 in 2016 and 2017. To tell the truth Verstappen he made his debut with Sainz in 2015 in Toro Rosso, but it is obvious that the current Carlos is a distant relative of the rookie overshadowed by the champion son of Jos seven years ago.

Verstappen and Leclerc can boast an exceptional curriculum, with Verstappen for example capable of winning his Red Bull debut in Spain in Barcelona in 2016, the youngest victory in F1 history probably destined to remain so. The Dutchman, then, now has a world title in his pocket after the challenge with Lewis Hamilton in 2021. A success that according to Gené gives Verstappen more confidence: “It has nothing to prove – added Gené interviewed by The Corriere dello Sport – he is more mature, more thoughtful. Of course, he sees that Charles is very strong because he hasn’t done anything wrong for now. The world championship has not yet gone for Red Bull, but Max is faced with a new situation and with a great disadvantage in the standings ”.

According to Gené, the situation of Lewis Hamilton is more difficult, not used to fighting for positions other than the first, and cornered by a box mate like George Russell: “We see that Lewis is living this situation badly. It is easy to get used to a situation of improvement, it is different when you take a step back. Russell is also really strong, a very high level rider ”.