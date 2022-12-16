Last December 13, the change at the top of the Ferrari team was made official, with the transalpine Frederic Vasseur vhe took over the position of the outgoing Mattia Binotto. The French engineer will take office on January 9 and in recent days Carlos Sainz has revealed that he has already spoken with the new team principal and he hopes that this change will bring more motivation within the team. During an event in Madrid, sponsored by Banco Santander and El Pais, the Ferrari ambassador Marc Gene – who raced a total of 36 GPs in Formula 1 with Minardi and Williams – wanted to provide his point of view on the arrival of Vasseur, who has already driven Renault and Alfa Romeo Sauber in Formula 1.

“Let’s talk about a team principal who has a lot of experience in F1 and in motor racing in general. He comes from the racing world and will be able to contribute, it will be an added value to try to grab this title that has escaped us“, observed the former Spanish driver who won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2009. The Catalan then analyzed the trend of the season that has just ended: “Ferrari got off to a very good start this year, taking the lead in both championships. Then we had a difficult moment, but we finished the year in second place, ahead of one of the two Red Bulls. It has been a good year, but not as much as we would have liked, because anything less than victory, in Ferrari’s DNA, does not conform to the objectives“. Gené then spoke about the two Spanish riders on the grid: “We hope Carlos Sainz has a car that will allow him to win races and fight for the championship and we hope Fernando Alonso also has a competitive car.“, before concluding with a thought on Ferrari: “This year we have achieved more pole positions than any other car And that tells us the car is good. The 2023 single-seater was designed by the same technicians. We have to perfect ourselves in the various moments of the weekend, but if the car is as fast as the one in 2022, we will be able to fight for the world championship”.