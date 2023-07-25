Dr. Alfonso Sabater pulled out two photos of Antonio Vento Carvajal’s eyes: one showed cloudy scars covering both eyeballs; the other, taken after months of gene therapy given via eyedrops, revealed no scarring on either eye.

Gene therapy eyedrops: the patient journey

Antonio, who was legally blind for much of his 14 years, he can see again.

The teenager was born withepidermolysis bullosa dystrophic, a rare genetic condition that causes blisters all over the body and in the eyes. But her skin improved when she participated in a clinical trial testing the world’s first topical gene therapy. This gave Sabater an idea: what if it could be adapted for Antonio’s eyes?

Not only did this insight help Antonio, it also opened the door for similar therapies that could potentially cure millions of people with other eye diseases, including common ones.

Antonio’s mom, Yunielkys “Yuni” Carvajal, cried thinking about what Sabater did for her son.

“It was present in everything,” she said in Spanish during a visit to the University of Miami Health System’s Bascom Palmer Eye Institute. “He is not only a good doctor, but also a very good human being and he has given us hope. He never gave up.”

The family arrived in the United States from Cuba in 2012 on a special visa that allowed Antonio to seek treatment for his condition, which affects an estimated 3,000 people worldwide. He underwent surgery to remove the scar tissue from his eyes, but it grew back. Antonio’s vision kept getting worse, until it got so bad that he didn’t feel safe to walk.

Sabater then had no answers and tried to reassure the boy: “I will find a solution. I just need some time. I’m working on it”.

“’Yes, I know you will,’” Sabater Antonio recalled saying. “That gave me the energy to continue.”

At one point, Carvajal told Sabater about Antonio’s experimental gene therapy gel for skin lesions. He contacted drugmaker Krystal Biotech to see if it could be reformulated for the boy’s eyes.

Suma Krishnan, co-founder and president of research and development for the Pittsburgh-based company, said the idea made sense and “it didn’t hurt to try it.”

Antonio’s condition is caused by mutations in a gene that helps make a protein called collagen 7, which holds both skin and corneas together. The treatment, called Vyjuvek, uses an inactivated herpes simplex virus to deliver working copies of that gene. The eye drops use the same liquid as the skin version, just without the added gel.

After two years, which included testing the drug in mice, the team gained compassionate use approval from the US Food and Drug Administration and clearance from university and hospital review boards. Last August Antonio underwent surgery on his right eye, after which Sabater started treating it with eye drops.

Krishnan said they were cautious, frequently checking to make sure it was safe.

Antonio’s eye has recovered from the surgery, the scars have not returned and there has been significant improvement every month, Sabater said. Doctors recently measured the vision in Antoni’s right eye at a near-perfect 20/25.

This year, Sabater began treating Antonio’s left eye, which had even more scar tissue. That too is improving steadily, measuring near 20/50, which Sabater said “is pretty good vision.”

Antonio comes to the eye institute for checkups almost weekly and receives the drops once a month. During visits, Antonio must wear protective clothing that covers arms, hands, legs and feet. Like other children with the condition, who are sometimes referred to as “butterfly babies,” his skin is so fragile that even a touch can hurt him.

Antonio still uses the skin gel, which was approved by the FDA in May and can also be used off-label on the eyes. It doesn’t modify DNA, so it’s not a one-time treatment like many gene therapies.

Sabater, director of the Corneal Innovation Lab at the eye institute, said gene therapy eye drops could potentially be used for other diseases by modifying the gene transmitted by the virus. For example, a different gene could be used to treat Fuchs’ dystrophy, which affects 18 million people in the United States and accounts for about half of the nation’s cornea transplants.

The prospect of treating more conditions in this way is “exciting,” said Dr. Aimee Payne, a dermatology professor at the University of Pennsylvania who is not involved in the research. The approach “provides gene therapy that truly addresses the root cause of the disease.”

With his eyesight restored, Antonio enjoyed a typical teenage pastime he’d wanted to do for a while: playing video games with his friends. And he finally feels safe walking.

Sabater said the two-year journey of seeking government and hospital approval “was well worth it. For Antonio alone, it was worth it… but also because he opens up the space to treat other patients in the future ”.

An experimental cream-based gene therapy could soon become the first US government-approved means of treating a rare and devastating skin disease that produces “butterfly babies.”

Patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (EB) are called butterfly babies “because their skin is as fragile as a butterfly’s wings,” explained lead researcher Dr. Peter Marinkovich, director of the Blistering Disease Clinic at Stanford Medicine.

A faulty inherited gene leaves these children unable to produce a collagen “glue” that bonds the inner layer of skin (the dermis) to the outer layer of skin (the epidermis), Marinkovich said.

As a result, minor scrapes or shoves can blister the skin and form open wounds that will not heal, leaving the patient exposed to serious infection, scarring and, if they live long enough, an increased risk of skin cancer.

“It’s an incredibly devastating and brutal disease,” said Michael Hund, CEO of the EB Research Partnership. Many children die in infancy and “the maximum life expectancy is about 30 years,” he said.

“It’s a life of bloody bandages and every day is filled with pain,” Hund said. “Everything is affected because of the disease. Many people forget that your skin is your largest organ. So when your skin doesn’t perform as well as people with healthy skin, every aspect of your life suffers.”

There are as many as 30,000 EB patients in the United States, and as yet there has been no treatment for the disorder, Hund said.

But a new gene therapy made by Pittsburgh-based firm Krystal Biotech has shown in Phase 2 and 3 studies that it can heal years-old open wounds in some butterfly babies. The company gave the cream the Vyjuvek brand.

Vyjuvek contains a modified herpes simplex virus, which supplies skin cells with an intact, healthy copy of the faulty gene that causes the disorder, COL7A1.

The cream is applied directly to the skin during regular weekly bandage changes, the researchers said. It is stable at room temperature and can be applied without special skills.

The modified herpes virus can’t replicate, but because of the virus’s natural ability to evade the immune system, it provides the best means of delivering the intact gene, Marinkovich explained.

“You don’t want gene therapy to create an immune reaction or inflammation” in skin that is already badly damaged, Marinkovich said. “That’s why we had great safety results, because patients were able to receive the therapy multiple times without any loss of efficacy or inflammation-related adverse events.”

Early Phase 2 results showed Vyjuvek healed the open wounds of nine EB patients, according to the report published in the journal Nature Medicine.

This included a large 10-year-old wound that covered most of the side of a patient’s body who experienced 70 percent healing with the cream, the researchers reported.

All other wounds closed completely with treatment, including one chronic wound that had persisted for five years in another patient. That long-term wound closed completely after two rounds of cream treatment and remained closed for eight months of monitoring.

“What we typically do is start applying the cream to the most problematic wounds on a patient,” Marinkovich said. “Then once those are healed, we move on to the other wounds until they are healed.”

Researchers expect gene therapy will keep cured wounds healed, Marinkovich said. New sores could still form in untreated areas, and cream would be applied to any that do occur.

“Eventually we get to the point where most of the wounds have healed and the patient’s wound burden is reduced,” Marinkovich said.

A Phase 3 trial for Vyjuvek has also been completed and was successful, according to Krystal Biotech.

In that study, researchers identified two matching wounds on 31 EB patients. One wound was treated with Vyjuvek and the other with a placebo.

About 67 percent of Vyjuvek-treated wounds experienced complete healing within six months, compared with 22 percent of placebo-treated wounds, Krystal said in a company statement.

Phase 3 results were presented at the American Academy of Dermatology’s annual meeting this past weekend in Boston. Such research is considered preliminary until publication in a peer-reviewed journal.

Krystal said she plans to submit an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for approval of Vyjuvek during the first half of 2022.

“We expect it could very well be approved next year,” Marinkovich said.

EB is one of 7,000 diseases classified as rare in the United States, Hund said, but the landscape for this particular disease has transformed in recent years.

Vyjuvek is one of four EB treatments currently in Phase 3 clinical trials, and three of those four are gene therapies, Hund said. “There is an incredible amount of optimism and hope, but there is still a lot of work to be done because there is no approved treatment yet.”