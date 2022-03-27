Before gene therapies, medicines consisted only of potions, ointments and pills that doctors dispensed to treat or try to cure diseases. Most have come a long way since your great grandparents’ days. Indeed, scientists are learning how to treat some of the most troubling ailments, hereditary diseases, at the cellular level.

These therapies attack the problem at its source: our genes. One of these therapies is that shows particular promises targets the first known inherited genetic disease: sickle cell anemia. The rate of people born with this disease varies around the world.

In the United States, about 3 out of 200 babies are born with the mutation that causes red blood cells to shed (assuming a curved shape). These cells don’t live long. Because they carry oxygen throughout the body, their premature death causes anemia. It also reduces the supply of oxygen to cells throughout the body. Their unusual sickle shape also means that the affected blood cells can block blood vessels, causing intense pain or worse, such as a stroke.

Gene therapies seek to replace, deactivate or repair missing or broken genes. Some may bring real cure. But the journey to today’s handful of approved gene therapies, including some blood cancers, has been difficult. Human testing in the 1990s was unsuccessful. Others a decade later have brought unintended impacts and sometimes fatal, including leukemia.

But many researchers believe sickle cell anemia is a particularly good target for gene therapy. The reason: its underlying genetic problem is well understood. Erica Esrick is co-conducting a clinical trial testing gene therapy for sickle cell anemia. She is a pediatrician at Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School. The new treatment works by encouraging the body to produce a healthier type of hemoglobin.

Hemoglobin is the molecule in red blood cells that carries oxygen throughout the body. Malfunction of hemoglobin causes sickle cell anemia. The healthy type of hemoglobin that Esrick’s treatment encourages the body to produce is known as fetal hemoglobin. It is the type produced by infants and young children, but not by adults. Gene therapies use harmless parts of a virus to deliver a fragment of DNA into cells. When used like this, the virus is a vector or a means of transport.

That vector supplies DNA, a type of genetic material, to the patient’s bone marrow cells. That DNA contains the instructions for making a short string of genetic material, called a microRNA. This RNA, Esrick explains, provides new genetic instructions that tell those cells to make more fetal hemoglobin.

Her team’s therapy stops the production of a protein that normally prevents fetal hemoglobin from being produced in anyone other than a baby. Like turning on a faucet, this change means that red blood cells can now provide a steady stream of fetal hemoglobin that carries oxygen.

Preliminary data show that this treatment helped six sickle cell disease patients a produce fetal hemoglobin. Esrick and his colleagues have described it in January 2021 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Patients’ symptoms reduced or disappeared over a follow-up period, which lasted from several months to more than two years. The team has now expanded this study to include more patients.

Testing of other gene therapies to combat sickle cell anemia is ongoing elsewhere. A biotech company called bluebird bio is testing an approach that gives patients a normal copy of the hemoglobin gene (to replace their mutant gene). Another team is preparing to begin a test that will directly modify that gene. It will use CRISPR technology.

Journalist Erin Garcia de Jesús spoke with Esrick about her team’s ongoing analysis process. Esrick’s answers have been summarized here for clarity.

Gene therapies and other tools

The only cure is a bone marrow transplant. The bone marrow is like your body’s blood cell factory. If you can get bone marrow from someone who doesn’t have sickle cell anemia, then you can grow your own healthy red blood cells that don’t mow.

But getting a transplant is a big deal. And it’s only really standard if you have what’s called a matched sibling. This is a brother or sister without sickle cell disease who has key white blood cell proteins that match yours.

Less than one in five people with sickle cell anemia have a similar sibling available. Where there is one, this becomes a good potential treatment. But it still has risks. There is a small chance that a transplant patient could die. There are also many potential side effects.

Among these is the possibility that the body tries to reject the new cells. Or the new cells can react against the body. To limit these risks, people need to take medications to suppress their immune systems. But these drugs put patients at a higher risk of infection.

Are there also drugs to treat the sickling of cells?

The most established is called hydroxyurea (Hy-DROX-ee-yu-REE-uh). Increases fetal hemoglobin. In many people, fetal hemoglobin increases dramatically. This is why it works so well. It has been available since the 1990s and has gradually moved to be used in younger and younger patients.

Today, there is a very clear recommendation that essentially every child with sickle cell anemia should get it. But not everyone has access to specialists who prescribe this drug. It also needs to be taken daily. And there are downsides. Some people have such severe side effects that they can’t take it. And the drug doesn’t work for everyone.

How many people are there in your team’s test and what results have you seen so far?

Nine patients were treated. We expect the 10th patient to be cured soon. The first data of the first six patients were published. Additional data from subsequent patients were largely quite similar, except for one patient (whose fetal hemoglobin response was not as strong). In such a small process, it is still too early to draw any long-term conclusions.

What is the process for test participants?

Patients have to let us collect their cells. These are the cells that live in the bone marrow and give rise to blood cells. Taking them requires a three-day hospital stay. Sometimes this harvesting step has to be repeated a few times. Cells are removed from IVin practice, and then sent to the laboratory.

When we get the news from the lab that “OK, we have a good product” which means that the virus has carried the DNA into a sufficient number of cells, the patient will go back to the hospital. And they will have to stay for a month or so. Since they will need to receive chemotherapy, it is a long and uncomfortable stay.

That chemotherapy is needed to wipe out almost all of the old bone marrow cells that haven’t been harvested and are still in the body. Eliminating them will give less competition to those cells that are returned to the body. This improves their chances of opening, duplicating and expanding.

Chemotherapy carries many side effects and risks. Short-term ones they can include temporary hair loss, nausea, and pain when swallowing. Chemotherapy carries long-term risks. These can include infertility and the risk of blood cancers.

Why choose gene therapy over a bone marrow transplant if both require chemotherapy?

With gene therapy, you are recovering your own cells. So there are no problems with the immune system trying to reject them. To avoid this risk in people receiving a transplant from another person, patients need to take immunosuppressive drugs for months. This is not necessary with gene therapy.

The other risk in a bone marrow transplant from another person is graft versus host disease. Here the transplanted tissue and the donated cells reject the recipient. This can cause serious illness. With gene therapy, this isn’t a risk at all.

Last year, the bluebird bio clinical trial announced that one trial participant developed leukemia. Cancer is obviously a major concern and has thwarted previous gene therapy studies.

What do we know about it so far?

This was, of course, of great concern to the pitch. It was actually the second case of leukemia in that trial. The first was released a couple of years ago. If there is ever a case of leukemia or any pre-leukemia in gene therapy studies, we always ask ourselves: was it caused by the vector having blocked a gene in a dangerous spot?

It doesn’t appear that was the case here. The first patient in the bluebird bio trial who developed leukemia did not have the transferred gene in those leukemia cells. So, the thought was that this was probably a case of chemotherapy causing leukemia. We know it can be a risk for a very small percentage of people receiving chemotherapy.

But the second case, in February 2021, raised the red flag. Why did it happen twice in a study of only 40 patients? It is still not clear. Some studies have suggested that people with sickle cell anemia may have an increased risk of leukemia. While some inquiries had been made, the US Food and Drug Administration suspended that process. When evidence suggested that this leukemia was not directly related to the vector, the FDA allowed the trial to be reopened.

Our trial, which has many similarities to the Bluebird biological trial, has not been suspended by the FDA. But it was suspended by our funder, the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute. After reviewing the data, the suspension was recently lifted.

Were there any cases of leukemia in your team’s test?

Fortunately no.

What are some of the biggest challenges sickle cell anemia has had to overcome?

There have been no new gene therapies for a long time. These technologies took a long time because they are based on basic scientific discoveries that were being worked on in the laboratories. But the sickle cell patient population is also a population that has historically been underserved and without much power.

In the United States, they are mainly black and Latino patients and those populations have suffered from health inequalities. Unfortunately, I think if there had been a disease that caused this degree of disease, death and pain in other parts of the population, it would have been faster.

What gives you hope? What do you find exciting?

We must be careful to avoid sending such a message “We have a cure!” After all, the trials are still small and early. But that said, it’s really exciting that, since there is no need to find a match for bone marrow, this is a theoretically possible treatment for everyone. This is a huge difference from classic bone marrow transplants.

The speed with which gene therapy treatments are being developed is astonishing. I think the horizon is very bright in terms of one, or hopefully many of these gene therapies are indeed effective and safe.

I have talked to so many patients and families they contacted interested in our study or other studies. There is a huge unmet need.