One more ally! Last Friday, January 28, Gene Simmons used his Twitter account to publicly support Britney Spears, who continues to denounce the different abuses she suffered from her family during the guardianship to which she was subjected.

What did the musician say about Britney Spears?

The Kiss musician surprised netizens by retweeting a TMZ publication, in which he reported on the request for a statement that the artist could make. This was requested by his father, Jamie Spears.

The bassist was direct when talking about the matter and indicated that he is outraged by the fact that the interpreter of “Toxic” has not had the economic independence he needed, after having developed a successful career in the music industry.

“Okay. It is not usually a topic that I comment much, but here it goes. Britney Spears earned her money the hard way, she worked for it. No one, including parents and family, should have a say in your finances. Period”, he wrote on the social network.

The musician considers Spears’ situation unfair. Photo: Twitter Gene Simmons

The accusations between members of the Spears family continue

According to reports published by the TMZ portal, the lawyer for Jamie Spears (father) contacted Britney’s lawyer and requested to schedule a date for the singer to testify on issues of child safety and (possible) drug use.

The portal was the one that gave the scoop on the request of the singer’s father. Photo: TMZ

The platform pointed out that the artist’s father requests that his daughter be questioned and that she re-explain the accusations she gave in June 2021, when she said that she was forced to use an IUD and was forbidden to marry.

According to what was published by TMZ, Mathew Rosengart, Britney’s lawyer, would have received an email from the parent’s legal team, requesting a date and time for the “Princess of Pop” to speak.

Previously, Alex M. Weingarten, Jamie’s lawyer, demanded that the judge in charge, Brenda Penny, reveal Britney’s private medical records. The argument of this request was based on the fact that “the public has a right to know the context around its decisions while acting as a guardian”.

The authority rejected the request and terminated the conservatorship, under Britney’s “right to privacy of her private medical information,” according to the Los Angeles Times.