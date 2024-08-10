Sainz to Williams

After waiting for six months for the best option to continue his career, Carlos Sainz has decided to accept the courtship of Williamssigning a multi-year contract with the English team.

After Ferrari chose to focus on Lewis Hamilton, Sainz probably hoped to have a chance at Mercedes or Red Bull, but the contacts with these teams did not go well. And so the Spaniard looked around, looking for the team with the best growth potential.

“Sainz is a luxury for Williams”

Anyone who knows Carlos Sainz well is undoubtedly Marc Geneformer Spanish F1 driver and winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, as well as current Ferrari ambassador. For Gené, Williams “it was the most logical choice for Carlos”, since it can offer him “more immediate results and a good engine“, especially in comparison with Audi and Alpine – the other two teams that seemed interested in him. Gené explains: “Binotto’s arrival at Audi made me think, because they have an excellent relationship. But the Williams project is much more mature. Audi and Alpine have been waiting for him, showing great interest in him.”

In the interview given to Brandthe former Minardi driver explained: “Carlos will be a great asset, a real luxury for Williams. They are making a super purchase with him. I also believe that the DNA instilled by Frank Williams and Patrick Head is a winning DNA. And then there is James Vowles, who is an ambitious person, who comes from Mercedes and knows what it means to achieve success. He has clear ideas”.