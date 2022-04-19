Two pole positions, two victories, three fastest laps: the balance of Charles Leclerc and the Ferrari F1-75 at the start of the season after three races is nothing short of excellent. The Scuderia di Maranello had promised the fans it would be redeemed in 2022, but the extent of the step by the Scuderia di Maranello has so far gone beyond all expectations to the point that over 120 thousand spectators are expected to push the fans over the weekend in Imola. Prancing Horse men towards the third victory of the season or even the second double after the one obtained in Sakhir at the debut in 2022.

Marc Genéa former Minardi driver who has been a Ferrari man for years, underlined that within the Maranello team this sprint start did not bring any ‘World Championship’ anxiety: “I do not perceive the obligation to win the world championship – said the Spaniard interviewed by The Corriere dello Sport – I don’t see people with more anxiety, we are the same. This is the beauty that made Binotto. The car is more competitive, but there is no feeling of anxiety ”.

The Reds technicians were not afraid to dare in the design phase in view of 2022. This was the key to the sprint start in 2022 according to Gené: “Don’t be afraid to take risks, don’t be afraid to make mistakes. This was the culture established within the team. ‘If you have an idea, bring it’ was the motto. The team weren’t afraid to be more creativewhich is one of the Italian skills, to think differently “.