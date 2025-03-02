The American actor Gene hackman would have died nine days before That on Wednesday their body and that of his wife, Betsy Arakawa were found lifeless, the authorities reported on Friday.

The Sheriff of the County of Santa Fe (New Mexico), Adan Mendoza, explained that The last signal of the Hackman pacemaker is from February 17the date on which it is presumed that the 95 -year -old actor died, winner of an Oscar. “It is a valid assumption that was his last day of life“Mendoza said in a press conference.

The authorities have not yet determined the cause of the death of Hackman or Arakawa, but this Friday they ruled out that it is a carbon monoxide poisoning. They have also said that There is no evidence of a criminal act.

They were found dead on Wednesday in different rooms of their home in Santa Fe (New Mexico). One of his dogs also found him lifeless.

The neighbor who called the Sheriff’s office in Santa Fe requested what is known as a Welfare Checka police visit to verify that the occupants of a home are well, whether it had been without observing movement at Hackman’s house or because it observed something strange.

Once the identity of the couple found dead, the Sheriff’s office was just confirmed to confirm that there is a open research and that they expected a court order to be able to make a thorough record of the house.