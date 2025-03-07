The 95 -year -old actor’s body, and his wife’s, Betsy Arakawa, in addition to one of his dogs, were found lifeless at his home in Santa Fe (New Mexico, USA)

03/07/2025



Updated at 23: 03h.





The American actor Gene Hackman died from heart problems, chronic hypertension, respiratory disease and advanced Alzheimer’sHantavirus pulmonary syndrometransmitted by rodents, authorities said this Friday.

Hackman’s bodies, from 95 yearsand Arakawa, 65, were found lifeless at the end of February At home in New Mexico, in the southwest United States.