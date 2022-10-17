Gene Haas likes experienced pilots. This axiom charged to the owner of the US team actually finds arguments to support the thesis: Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen, two columns of Haas, had an undoubted experience in F1 as did Esteban Gutierrez, a driver who composed with Grosjean the Haas couple making their debut in the Circus in 2016. The decision to focus on two rookies like Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin in 2021 went against the trend of tradition, but the economic income guaranteed by both ‘convinced’ Gene Haas to change course.

The evolution of the facts has put Haas in front of an imponderable situation such as that linked to Nikita Mazepin, the title sponsor Uralkali and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Without Mazepin Gunther Steiner has called Kevin Magnussen and now in view of 2023 the future of Mick Schumacher is still to be defined, with Antonio Giovinazzi and Nico Hulkenberg hoping for a chance.

Haas boss Gene explained to the US news agency Associated Press (AP) why Schumacher’s future has yet to be established: “We are just waiting. We need Mick to bring some points and we’re trying to give him as much time as possible to see what he can do. I think Mick has great potential, but know that he costs a fortune and that he has destroyed a lot of cars that cost us a lot of money that we don’t have. Now, if you bring us points and you are (Max) Verstappen and you destroy cars, we make up for it. But if you are in the rear and destroy some cars, then the situation becomes very difficult ”.

Schumacher in Saudi Arabia and Munich was involved in accidents that literally destroyed VF-22 # 47. At Suzuka, then, at the end of FP1 he went off the track after the session ended, skipping the FP2 for the necessary chassis replacement. Haas seemed destined to close the championship in seventh position after the first part of the season, but now they find themselves in eighth-ninth on equal points with AlphaTauri: “We started the year with sensational results, but I think the central part the season has not been too positive and it seems that we are now back to our standard of performance – added Gene – we just have to get out of this situation. Formula 1 is so difficult. When I started there were 6 seconds between the leaders and the rear and the 107% rule. Now we are all within 2 seconds, so it has become much tougher and there are no more non-competitive teams ”.