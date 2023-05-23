In connection with the program by Simona Ventura and Paola Perego “Citofonare Raidue” Gene Gnocchi is in tears. His family is among the displaced persons of Emilia Romagna. The comedian is unable to hold back his emotion in these difficult hours for the whole Region and, in particular, for his Faenza. The wife has taken the daughters away while trying to recover everything that can be recovered in the city. Even if it’s little.

I find it hard to speak… We can’t do it alone, give us a hand.

With these words Gene Gnocchi begins to be moved, speaking, during the connection with Simona Ventura and Paola Perego in the program “Intercom Raidue“, of the flood that hit Emilia Romagna in recent days. From Faenza the story of the comedian is truly touching.

We were displaced, I have to say thanks to my wife: I was in Rome, my wife had the coolness to take the girls away when the nearby neighborhood was flooding. The water stopped, we had negligible damage compared to the others but we were terribly scared.

This is the story in front of Simona Ventura and Paola Perego, an account of what is happening in his native Emilia Romagna, where so many families are in need. There are people who have lost everything and need help.

Gene Gnocchi in tears recounts the flood in Faenza: he wasn’t at home, his wife took his daughters away

I’m used to come there to have fun but this time I don’t feel like it. What happened is incredible. I have friends from Faenza who have lost everything. They have lost their homes, their jobs, all the dearest things they had. I’m not even able to talk about it.

The comedian then adds: