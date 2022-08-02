New research has revealed how essential the FOCAD gene to maintain a healthy liver, especially in children. Children with loss-of-function mutations in FOCAD have been shown in a research study to have a pediatric form of early-onset liver cirrhosis that can be life-threatening. The research was developed by the scientists of the Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS) by A * STAR, in collaboration with hospitals and institutes in seven countries (India, United States, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Portugal, Brazil and France).

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal Nature Genetics.

FOCAD mutation: this is what it causes in children

Liver disease is becoming a major health concern and is estimated to be the fifth most common cause of death worldwide. A systematic review of the Global Burden of Disease Study identified 1.32 million deaths due to liver cirrhosis in 2017, accounting for more than two percent of total global deaths. There cirrhosis of the liver it is usually diagnosed in old age and is traditionally believed to be caused by environmental factors such as poor diet, viral hepatitis, or alcohol abuse.

In collaboration with physicians around the world, the team combined classic tools such as Mendelian genetics and animal models with modern technology such as deep sequencing and state-of-the-art gene editing tools to identify that the FOCAD gene is indispensable for maintaining health. of the liver in humans. Mutations in this gene cause an early-onset form of liver cirrhosis not previously documented. Findings from a single gene, or monogenic disorder, leading to childhood cirrhosis establish a strong genetic component for this liver disease, which was previously unknown. See also Liga MX Femenil: Mazatlán FC rescues a last minute point against Juárez FC

In further study, the scientists revealed that FOCAD works as part of a molecular quality control mechanism that aids in translation, a fundamental cellular process by which proteins are made. The main cells of the liver, the hepatocytes, have been found to be highly dependent on this dynamic compared to other cell types. This is the first time that this translation-dependent quality control mechanism has been involved in liver health.

The team of experts also discovered one cytokine, CCL2, which is overproduced in patients with FOCAD deficiency and may play a key role in the progression of liver cirrhysis. Doctor Ricardo Moreno Traspas, a postdoctoral fellow of the Laboratory of Human and Therapeutic Genetics of GIS, and lead author of the study, explained: “FOCAD mutations lead to an overproduction of a number of proteins that may be key factors in disease progression. One example is the signaling mediator, CCL2, which attracts immune cells and promotes inflammation of the liver. Drugs that target this, or similar candidates, are potential therapeutic intervention points for cirrhotic patients. “

Professor Bruno ReversadeSenior Group Leader at GIS and corresponding author of the study, commented: “We report the clinical impact of recessive loss-of-function variants in the FOCAD gene and provide evidence of the importance of the surveillance pathway.mRNA SKI for hepatic homeostasis. The research also produces the first animal model of human disease, as well as in vitro biological systems that are now being used as platforms to identify and validate novel antifibrotic therapeutic targets ”. See also In Silao, Guanajuato, they denounce an intern who attacked six preschool girls, SEG, investigates

Professor Patrick Tan, Executive Director of GIS, said: “The knowledge and tools generated in this study have the potential to aid in the development of innovative therapies for the most common forms of liver disease such as fatty liver and liver cancer. Our data from our clinic will also help doctors to identify new patients with this syndrome, to better understand the cellular and molecular mechanisms of the disease and, therefore, to provide a more accurate diagnosis, prognosis and treatment ”.