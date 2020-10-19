The genetic editing system inspired by a discovery that the Spaniard Francis Mojica made studying microbes in the Santa Pola salt flats has just shown for the first time that it can be a useful tool against cancer. A study published today in Science shows that the CRISPR gene editing technique allows editing the patient’s own cell genome and that this methodology is feasible and safe.

“These are the first results of the use of CRISPR in cancer that are published with all the regulatory guarantees”, explains to EL PAÍS Carl June, professor of immunotherapy at the University of Pennsylvania (USA) and main author of the work. “Our results indicate that there is a possibility that this gene editing technique improves cancer therapies, both for tumors of the blood and for those of other tissues,” he highlights. In particular, there is hope that this intervention may act in cases of solid tumors that do not respond to immunotherapy.

In 2003, Francis Mojica discovered that microbes from the Santa Pola salt flats stored in their genome the robot portrait of certain viruses that allowed them to identify pathogens and fight them. A decade later, Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier were inspired by this discovery to develop CRISPR, a molecular tool that allows the editing of DNA fragments in the genome of any living being with unprecedented ease. The technique was a revolution in research, as it allowed not only to understand much better the genetic functioning of any living being, but also to modify it to design microbes and other living beings with functions that until then did not exist in nature.

Since then, the big question has been whether this technique can also be used to edit the human genome and combat diseases that until now have a poor prognosis.

The study published today is only a timid step, based only on the results of three patients suffering from myeloma – a blood cancer – and metastatic sarcoma – a tumor of the blood vessels – who did not respond to conventional treatments. It is a phase 1 clinical trial, that is, its objective is only to test whether the treatment is feasible and safe for the health of patients. The study shows that it is both, since it has not detected adverse reactions in patients and above all it shows that gene editing of human cells seems to have worked, although of course more research will have to be done to show that it acts against cancer.

June’s team extracted T lymphocytes, a type of immune cell, from the patients’ blood and used CRISPR to introduce three genetic changes in them that enhance their ability to recognize and attack tumor cells. The name they have given to these modified human cells is NYCE, an acronym almost identical to the English word for friendly. These cells live up to their name. In the first place, they have been modified with CRISPR, which uses an RNA guide – the molecule in charge of reading DNA and translating it into protein – to find and modify three genes –PDCD1, TRAC and TRBC– which under normal conditions could prevent cells of the immune system from attacking tumor cells. Furthermore, in a second step, a viral vector is introduced into the cells that allows the expression of a protein that makes it easier for lymphocytes to identify a characteristic trait of tumor cells. Ultimately, it is an improved version of immunotherapy mediated in part by the CRISPR gene editing technique.

The trial has shown that the modified cells enter the bloodstream and remain there for up to nine months, much longer than the duration of the patient’s own unedited immune cells. Furthermore, the authors report that there were no negative reactions in any of the three patients. June’s team concludes that their work, although preliminary and limited by the small number of cases treated, shows that “it is feasible to use gene editing with CRISPR for cancer immunotherapy.”

The study is not only pioneering from a scientific point of view, but also strategically. In 2016, shortly after the US announced the imminent start of this trial, China began a very similar one. In theory it had an advantage over its rival in this pioneering use of gene editing, although the Asian country has not yet published results of that trial. They are expected imminently.

Other groups have shown that CRISPR can successfully edit human cells to treat some forms of anemia, and several clinical trials are underway for its use in cancer. “These results represent an important advance in the therapeutic application of gene editing and show the potential of cell therapies”, he opines in an article in Science Jennifer Doudna, a researcher at the University of California at Berkeley and co-discoverer of CRISPR. The next step, he cautions, is to prove that these edited cells are not only safe, but also effective. Doudna, his colleague Emmanuelle Charpentier, and Mojica himself are strong candidates for the Nobel Prize for their discoveries.

This technique also lends itself to very controversial uses, as it was the one used by the Chinese He Jiankui to modify human embryos and create two babies theoretically immune to the AIDS virus, thus creating a new line of human beings. In December, He Jiankui was sentenced to three years in jail and was disbarred for life.

The American essay has won a Pyrrhic victory in this regard. One of the patients in the study died during the trial — remember, these are hopeless patients — and the other two were receiving additional treatments, making it difficult to know how the edited immune cells helped them. Although this work was only designed to test the safety of the treatment, June notes that they have found promising signs. “The tumor was reduced by 50% in one of the patients and the edited lymphocytes maintained their antitumor capacity and reduced the size of the tumors in the bone marrow,” he explains.

June is one of the world’s leading researchers in cell therapy. Among his greatest successes was the treatment of Emily Whitehead, a nine-year-old girl with incurable leukemia who, thanks to the modification of her own immune cells with a gene therapy designed by June, managed to overcome the disease. The researcher is also one of the fathers of CAR-T therapy, a very effective form of immunotherapy, but also controversial due to its high cost: around 300,000 euros. In this sense, Doudna writes that it is an “imperative” that the methods to produce these personalized treatments are made cheaper and improved so that everyone who needs them can access them.

“These are very preliminary safety and efficacy data, but very promising,” says Ignacio Melero, immunologist at the Navarra University Clinic and the Center for Applied Medical Research (CIMA) of Pamplona. “It is the first time that something like this has been reported in humans and the most important thing it shows us is that the technique seems feasible,” he highlights.

