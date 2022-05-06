The President of the Board of Directors of the State Congress, Gene René Bojórquez Ruiz condemned the murder of Luis Enrique Ramírez Ramoscolumnist for EL DEBATE, who described it as a very unfortunate event, and urged the prosecutor Sara Bruna Quiñónez to clarify this case and reach its final consequences.

After it was confirmed that the body located on a dirt road heading to El Ranchito belonged to the journalist, he stated his position of combating impunity in the murders of journalists, which in many cases have remained unsolved.

He ratified the demand for the head of the FGE to investigate and can find the culprits.

