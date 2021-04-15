To face the lingering violence against women on Mexico, a group of activists created the Always Safe mobile application in the city of Querétaro, which collects statistical data on street sexual harassment and elaborates a map of red flags.

Ángeles Ortiz Espinoza, one of the creators of the project, explained that Siempre Seguras was born after a conversation between co-workers, who agreed that they had all been victims of harassment on the streets of Mexico.

This application seeks to generate a mapping to identify the areas where there is a greater incidence of harassment to find the causes and generate actions to, consequently, make this reality visible as a problem that requires public policies in Mexico.

The country is experiencing an unprecedented feminist wave propelled by the increasing violence suffered by the murder of more than ten women a day and about 1,000 femicides, gender-based homicides, in 2020.

After this conversation, Ortiz Espinoza and Angelina Espejel, both researchers by profession, decided to collect information on this problem and discovered that there are no statistics in this regard, in addition to the fact that the street siege does not legally classify as harassment.

In a study carried out through social networks, “we found specific cases in which the femicide had originated with street harassment by the neighbor”, explained this Thursday to the agency EFE Ángeles Ortiz, developer of the project.

Violence against women, a growing problem in Mexico. Photo: EFE

“And since nothing happened with that -because it is not even typified and you cannot do much- well (the harassment) was climbing, climbing, climbing. Until the death of the girl,” lamented the activist, who He spoke of a “pyramid of violence”, where street harassment is at the base and is also “very normalized” socially.

Algorithms and a harsh reality

The first data of the investigation were made through an algorithm that Angelina created, to be able to download tweets that were related to women who had gone through an incident of street sexual harassment.

“People often use social networks to download these types of emotions in a very natural way. Unlike a survey, this is the person’s living experience and the idea was to locate where these tweets came from to start generating a map of incidents and to know in which places this incident occurs most frequently, “explained Espejel.

A march to condemn violence against women in Guadalajara, Mexico, in August 2020. Photo: EFE

Currently the application is in beta version, only available for Android, but given the great response they have had from the victims to contribute their experiences, a second stage is already planned in which the application will be strengthened to launch it on other operating systems and expand its functions.

Harassment in transportation

The first findings reflect that women suffer more harassment in public transport and in the mornings when they go out to exercise, said Ángeles Ortiz.

“It is a problem that perhaps the people who suffer this type of violence do not really see it as a problem because they are already so used or accustomed, because surely there are also men who are harassed. And this does not have to be like that”, said the researcher, who hoped that this visibility Help drive policies by government or local authorities.

Finally, she pointed out that the first contacts have already been made with state authorities such as the Secretariat of Social Development of the State of Querétaro and with the Municipal Institute of Women, institutions that have been very interested in developing the mapping to know the incidents and areas where most are presented in the region to include this issue on the public agenda.

By Sergio Adrián Ángeles, EFE agency

CB