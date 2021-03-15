Almost a year after his ex-girlfriend denounced him for gender violence, soccer player Sebastián Villa was closer to the oral trial. This Monday the prosecutor of the UFI number three of Esteban Echeverría requested the elevation to oral trial of the cause, although it reduced the charges that weigh on the forward of Boca.

The request of the prosecutor Verónica Pérez was submitted to Judge Javier Maffucci Moore, due to the “positive probability” that the aggression of the Colombian player to his ex-girlfriend, Daniela Cortés.

“The procedural term is about to expire and with the collected evidence the probability that the instance requires in terms of coercive threats and minor injuries, but not the aggravated coercion, for which the grade was lowered“indicated sources from the prosecution cited by Olé.

The news of the elevation of the request for oral proceedings was expected by the defense of Villa, led by the lawyer Martín Apolo, because he considered that this possibility was viable in the medium term.

Now, they have 15 days to file the appeal.

The complaint against Villa was formulated last April by his ex-girlfriend Cortés and if the judge accepts this measure, the case would be approved to reach an oral trial a year later.

Cortés made his complaint public in interviews with different media. On one occasion, he said: “Sebastián starts with violence here in Buenos Aires, because when we were there, in Ibagué, he was a very calm person. Jealousy began here, aggression began, insults began.” And he assured: “Many times he was aggressive with me in front of my daughter”, who lives in Colombia but traveled often to Argentina to be with her.

Meanwhile, the soccer player said in June of last year: “I trust my truth and the work that my lawyer does. And I reiterate that I never attacked a woman. Those who knew me closely in these almost two years that I have been in Argentina know of the situations of violence that I suffered, always with the threat of ruining my career “.

With data from Télam

DD