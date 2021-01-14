The Buenos Aires Justice sentenced a man to three months in suspended prison who took out and checked his partner’s cell phone “As a form of control”. The judge considered that he committed the crime of “violation of privacy ” in a context of gender violence.

The ruling was issued on December 18 by Judge Pablo Casas. According to the letter, the defendant received the sentence after an episode in which he waited for his partner at home and, when he arrived, began to harass her with questions: “Where were you? What were you doing alone on the street?”

After that “He snatched his cell phone and checked it to determine who he had been with”, Explained the magistrate. The crime falls within the figure of “violation of privacy”, provided for by article 153 of the Penal Code.

This caused the anger of the victim, who asked him to leave his home. Far from paying attention, the assailant folded her hands and threw her against the bed, then repeatedly insulted her.

The story continues: “Then, in bed, with his knee he pressed her neck and referred to her phrases such as ‘whore’, ‘bitch’, ‘you’re nothing’, ‘cynical’ and ‘hypocrite’. All this over a period of approximately two hours ”.

In addition, the couple’s son declared to professionals that his father “His cell phone had been hacked”, while an acquaintance of the couple confirmed that the woman suffered from psychological violence.

This situation of gender violence in the area of ​​their home was also detected by the staff of the Office of Domestic Violence dependent on the Supreme Court of Justice, whose professionals prepared a report in which “they observed indicators of physical, psychological, and symbolic ”.

Based on all these things, the judge decided to convict him of “violation of privacy”, a crime mentioned in the Penal Code. In addition, Casas also detailed that the victim suffered psychological violence by your partner and dismissed the defense argument, asserting that she had many gender stereotypes.

Casas expressed: “Reality shows that many victims of acts of gender violence are subjected to controls by their attackers tending to consume their autonomy, by meddling in their privacy areas “.

In addition, he added that in these types of situations the cConsideration of women as objects of possession of men translates, in fact, “into an exercise of dominance by the latter in all areas of individual development of women, cin order to override and rule them”.