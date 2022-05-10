The greatest growth in victims of gender-based violence in 2021 occurred among women under the age of 18, according to annual data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE), which certifies a growth of 28.6% in that age group. Not in vain, the girls who suffered physical or psychological abuse in the form of threats, coercion of sexual freedom, coercion and deprivation of liberty went from 514 to 661. Last year, 30,141 women suffered sexist aggression, which represents an increase in 3.2%. On the other hand, the greatest decrease in victims of sexist violence occurred in women aged 75 and over, the age segment in which aggressions and threats fell by 11.6%.

In light of the Domestic Violence and Gender Violence Statistics for 2021, the victims of both types of violence totaled 38,715 people, which means 2.4% more. Thus, of the victims, 35,359 were women and 3,356 men. Almost half of the victims of gender violence (47.5%) were between 30 and 44 years old and their average age was 36.9 years.

If you look at the place of birth, almost two out of every three victims of gender violence were born in Spain (63.3%), a similar proportion to that of the previous year. However, the rate of victims per 1,000 women aged 14 and over was almost three times higher in those born abroad (3.1) than in those born in Spain (1.1). Thus, those from Africa and America presented the highest rates, while those from Asia and Oceania, the lowest.

The attacks are prevalent in women between 30 and 34 years old, with 3.4 victims per 1,000 women, and between 25 and 29 years old (3.3).

The autonomous communities with the highest number of victims of gender-based violence were Andalucía (6,720), Comunidad Valenciana (4,909) and Madrid (3,624). For their part, those that registered the lowest number of victims were the autonomous cities of Melilla and Ceuta and Navarra.

The largest annual increases occurred in Ceuta and La Rioja, with rises of 25.8% and 21.7%, respectively. On the contrary, the greatest decreases were registered in the autonomous city of Melilla, with a drop of 30.7%, and Asturias (–14.0%).

In relative terms, the highest rates of victims per 1,000 women aged 14 and over were recorded in La Rioja (2.5), Murcia and the autonomous city of Ceuta (2.3 in both). Meanwhile, the Basque Country (0.6) and Catalonia (0.8) presented the lowest rates.

Overall, 30,047 men were reported for gender-based violence in matters with a protection order or precautionary measures, which represented 3.1% more than in the previous year. Almost half of them (48.2%) were concentrated in the ages of 30 to 44 years. The mean age of those reported was 39.7 years.

If the type of relationship between the victim and the accused is taken into account, in 23.3% of the cases the victims were spouses or ex-spouses, in 45.2% they had a common-law relationship or ex-partner, in 30 .6% were girlfriends or ex-girlfriends, and 1% were in the process of separation.