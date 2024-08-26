Ciudad Juarez.- Susana, whose last name is still unknown, had been arguing with José, her partner, all week, but at the end of the week, on Sunday, August 25, Susana died from a throat-slitting and a neighbor, Griselda, who was trying to help her, was also stabbed to death.

The attack occurred at approximately 12:40 in the morning, when the screams from inside the house at 4095 on Parque Sempione Street at the intersection with Jardín Inglés in the Jardines de Roma neighborhood stopped and, presumably, José came out soaked in water mixed with blood, as if he had gone into the shower to wash away the traces of the crime that had splashed on him.

The neighbors didn’t know what to do. They just watched as he left, and minutes later Susana’s children, José’s stepchildren, aged three, seven and eight, and Griselda’s grandchildren arrived.

The scene, according to those interviewed, was devastating. The children ran out screaming in a chilling manner and ran in both directions across the street, and the neighbours had to follow them to contain them. They then called the police, but while they were there the authorities asked them to enter the house to see if there was anything they could do for Susana and Griselda.

Both had stab and puncture wounds all over their bodies. There was no sign of breathing and those who tried to help them left to wait for the officers who arrived 40 minutes later.

Then the police officers and the Forensic Medical Service arrived. For a period of four hours they interviewed everyone they could. It was nighttime, but there was activity in the neighborhood. It is usually a quiet place, they said, so some took advantage of the opportunity to celebrate or simply hang out in the front yard of their house or on the streets, so there were witnesses to who came and went from Susana’s house.

Initially, municipal agents said that someone had been arrested for the incident. One person interviewed said that he saw the arrest take place, but it was not the person they had observed.

According to Adrián Sánchez, spokesman for the corporation, the Municipal Public Security Secretariat did not formally arrest anyone.



