This Thursday marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. But in Latin America, where the numbers of femicides do not seem to know a limit, there is nothing to celebrate. France 24 collects data in a region where gender-based violence is devastating and with enormous consequences for the health and well-being of thousands of women and girls.

Eliminating violence against women is a commendable global goal, but one that is far from being achieved, or even approaching, in Latin America.

The continent reaches this November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, with terrifying figures and panoramas, as well as too many relatives mourning for their daughters, sisters or mothers.

In Mexico, the unbearable repetition

Mexico should lead any prosecution of such violence in the region. It is enough to mention the names of Debanhi Escobar or Lidia Gabriela to confirm it.

In 2021, 4,002 femicides were registered in the country. It means that, on average, 11 women were killed every day. The government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador broke a record with these figures, and the serious thing is that only 1 in 4 deaths is investigated as femicide, according to the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System. And this, despite the fact that the Mexican Federal Penal Code establishes that all violent deaths of women must be investigated as femicides.

A lack of political will that further outraged the population when a hack by the Guacamaya group revealed that the Mexican Army spies on feminist groups, which it compares with subversive groups, anarchists and even guerrillas.

Central American gangs in the spiral of gender violence

Central America is clearly not in a better position in the fight against this scourge. In Honduras, the murders of 14 women in a week at the end of October put the country on alert. The lethal count recorded by the authorities is one woman murdered every day. And in that nation where criminal gangs such as the MS-13 gang operate, femicides present more and more traces of viciousness and hatred.

Women with painted bodies lead a march against violence against women in San Salvador in 2009. AP – Luis Romero

On the side of El Salvador, a country with a similar criminal panorama, the conclusions are not more encouraging. A document presented this Wednesday by the Feminist Network Against Violence against Women (RED-FEM) denounces “setbacks and involution” in the process of eradicating violence against women.

One of those setbacks, in the opinion of the human rights expert Silvia Juárez, is the lack of access to information and statistical data on the situation, which “minimizes a problem and prevents the construction of public policies based on statistical evidence,” he said. the expert.

And that low state priority is also reflected in the abandonment of initiatives that were pioneers at the time. Indeed, in 2011, the Central American country opened the first headquarters of Ciudad Mujer, an exemplary comprehensive care program for women. But this symbol of a more egalitarian society suffered in 2022 from a cut of more than $5 million in the budget, and Ciudad Mujer has gone from being a precursor initiative to a dying project due to lack of government attention.

Violence against women is widespread in Bolivia

Now let’s look further south on the continent. In Bolivia, the Government declared this year as the “Year of the Cultural Revolution for Depatriarchalization.” Perhaps because the nation has the highest rate of femicides per inhabitant in South America. Numbers that, far from decreasing, represented an increase of 30% in 2022 compared to the previous year, according to the Women’s Coordinator and the Bolivian State Attorney General’s Office.

An aggravated reality in the most rural areas of Bolivia, where communities often have limited access to services, communications and technology, and where, therefore, violence is naturalized and it is normal for women to suffer insults and kicks.

Fed up with the high numbers of femicides in their country, in 2015, two Bolivians began to teach workshops on martial arts, abuse prevention, and self-care. AP – Juan Karita

In the giant Brazil, the figures also give chills. By 2021, a raped woman was recorded every 10 minutes, according to the NGO Foro de Seguridad Pública. Most of the complaints correspond to domestic violence, committed mainly by the spouses or sentimental partners of the victims. And within the home, firearms regularly contribute to gender violence in the marital sphere, including femicide.

An important nuance in Brazil: Afro-descendant women are especially affected by armed violence, constituting around 70% of the women shot dead in 2019, while the profile of the aggressors is predominantly white.

Venezuela, a country that lacks figures

In Venezuela, President Nicolás Maduro promised in 2013 that “gender violence in all its expressions” would be eradicated. And since then, no NGO can confirm or deny these claims. The reality is that there are no state figures for femicides since 2017.

The case of Venezuela also has a special circumstance, due to the exodus of its population in the face of massive human rights violations. Colombia and Peru are the countries that have welcomed the most Venezuelans, and are also the two major absentees when it comes to guaranteeing the right to a life free of violence and discrimination for Venezuelan refugee women. In his report “Unprotected: Gender Violence Against Venezuelan Refugee Women in Colombia and Peru” of July, Amnesty International tells how the attacks occur both on migration routes and in their places of residence.

ECLAC data © France 24

Speaking of Colombia, 2022 was the opportunity to recognize the cruelties suffered by women during the internal armed conflict (1964 – 2016). The chapter on women and gender published by the Truth Commission compiles particularly terrifying facts. “They ran chainsaws over pregnant women, through their bellies, to cut off the children, to kill them,” an indigenous woman told the Commission, for example, among thousands of similar barbaric testimonies.

Impunity governs gender policies

Unfortunately, it is not predicted that in the immediate future the States will resolve this humanitarian crisis that afflicts the Latin Americans. Despite the fact that half of the countries in the region have women’s ministries, gender budgets tend to be low or unstable.

In this way, protection programs lack resources and victims of gender violence must face a judicial system that is often slow, without guarantees of justice.

November 25 is for valuable government actions. It is also to remember that violence against women is not only embodied in a bruise or insults on the street; They are also impaled or slit bodies that lie on a sidewalk until impunity causes them to rot.

