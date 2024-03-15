The possibility of one rebirth after gender violence. RigeneraDerma offers 500 pro bono therapies for scar treatment. The initiative was presented today in the Chamber with the interventions of the Minister for Family, Birth and Equal Opportunities Eugenia Roccella. Maurizio Busoni, creator RegenerateDermaand Andrea Sbarbati, professor ofUniversity of Verona, project partners, presented the results obtained so far. Filomena Lamberti and Maria Antonietta Rositani, symbols of the fight against gender violence, recounted their experience of rebirth. Present were the parliamentarians of Fratelli d'Italia Elisabetta Lancellotta, group leader in the Feminicide Commission; Maddalena Morgante, head of the party's Family and Non-negotiable Values ​​Department; Andrea Pellicini, member of the Justice Commission in the Chamber, and Senator Cinzia Pellegrino, head of the party's Victim Protection Department. The meeting was moderated by Jana Gagliardi, journalist for SkyTg24.

Violence against women continues dramatic escalation, was recalled during the meeting. There have been 9 feminicides from the beginning of 2024 to today. But behind this frightening figure, there is another that is equally frightening: that of women who try to free themselves from a violent partner who does not accept the decision and takes revenge on the woman he considers his property, inflicting on her a punishment for abandonment and indelible signs that will change your life forever of the victim. The path of rebirth experienced by Filomena and Marie Antoinette turns on a light. Both benefited from the free treatments of the RigeneraDerma project.

RigeneraDerma was born from an idea by Maurizio Busoni, researcher, lecturer at the Master of Aesthetic Medicine at the University of Camerino and the University of Barcelona, ​​and has a noble objective: to repair the functional damage to improve the lives of women victims of gender violence. And he does it by offering 500 people free scar treatment with Biodermogenesis, a 100% Italian methodology for the regeneration of skin tissues, present in 32 countries around the world.

“Also in this legislature I dealt with measures that had as their objective the fight against violence against women. The theme of today's event is very important because it is a theme that concerns hope. A woman often experiences the choice in solitude to make a complaint, as well as the procedural moment. For us it is important that, in addition to prevention and contrast, there is also the protection of victims so that each woman never feels alone. In fact, the Feminicide bill is based on these three pillars, a measure strongly supported by the Government and by Minister Roccella”, explained Carolina Varchi, group leader of FdI in the Justice Commission of the Chamber, in a video link to the event.

“There law proposal my first signature, now under consideration in the Labor Commission of the Chamber, is aimed at including victims of violence with permanent facial deformation or disfigurement in the protected categories for the purposes of compulsory job placement – stated Morgante – The effects of the attack on victim are terrible, both on a physical and psychological level, but also on a relational and social level. This is a pdl that is particularly close to my heart, because the violence that affects the face affects one of the essential parts of the person with which he relates and which are an expression of his identity.”

“The commitment of the Government and of Fratelli d'Italia in combating violence against women has further materialized with the recent approval of the law desired by Minister Roccella – highlighted Pellicini – In it there are effective tools aimed at preventing these hateful behaviors. Unfortunately, however, even the best laws may sometimes not be enough to prevent acts of monstrous violence that can cause serious permanent damage. There have been cases of women who have been disfigured with acid with terrible consequences. We want to remain close to them and this is why I look with admiration at the RigeneraDerma project which has allowed some women tofeel the wind on your face again'. For this reason I want to thank the specialists who created this treatment method, but above all Filomena Lamberti and Maria Antonietta Rositani for their precious and touching testimony. After the hell they experienced, they are little by little rising again.”

“The Femicide Commission, as well as on every form of gender violence – concluded Lancellotta – is a strategic institutional tool that deals with combating not only femicide, but also the phenomenon of violence against women, focusing on the activity of prevention and on a real one cultural revolution through school, sport and family. There are many measures approved by the Meloni government on the subject of gender violence, demonstrating how important this topic is for us: I am thinking of the doubling of the funds allocated to anti-violence centres, the campaigns to disseminate the anti-violence toll-free number 1522 and to awareness initiatives in schools. An event like this today raises even more awareness of the work we are carrying out in the commission, the aim of which is to make women independent, protecting them from an economic, social and health point of view, so that similar tragic episodes of violence do not hinder the path of rebirth of the victim”.