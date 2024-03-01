Papst Francis has once again expressed sharp criticism of gender theory. This is the “most terrible danger” of our time, the Pope said on Friday at an audience in the Vatican. It eliminates the differences and makes everything the same, said the head of the Catholic Church at an audience on Friday. “To abolish differences means to abolish humanity.” However, men and women stand in a fruitful tension, the pontiff continued.

The audience took place with participants of the church congress “Man-Woman-Image of God”, which will be held in the Vatican until Saturday. Because of a cold, the Pope had a staff member read out the rest of his address. According to the Vatican, the 87-year-old has been suffering from a “mild flu” for several days. “I still get a cold and get tired when I read for a while,” Francis said. The Pope's health has been increasingly troubling for some time.

Gender theory has long been a thorn in the papal side

He has already criticized the gender theory, according to which gender identity is determined by socio-cultural factors, several times. In 2016, he complained about attempts at “sneaky indoctrination with gender theory” with regard to French school textbooks.

In 2019, the Vatican released a text intended to help teachers in Catholic schools counter gender “ideology” that denies “the natural difference between men and women.”