Gender Roles | “Women have breasts and they produce milk” – Some men consider women to be superior babysitters, and that’s why they skip family leave

Some men say that they did not take family leave because their career development was at a high speed just around the time the child was born.

We asked men why they didn’t take family leave. Things came up that might not normally be encouraged to say out loud. For example, that children are boring and it’s pointless to try to make women out of men.

In the 1960s in the TV program, the reporter approaches the worker with a question:

“In France, men will get a three-day paternity leave. What do you think of this idea, would it be worthwhile here in Finland as well?”

“Yes, it’s worthwhile,” the worker says briskly about his vacation from work.

“And what would you use such a vacation for?” the reporter asks.