Gender Roles | A little boy wants to dress up as a princess and put on make-up – Normal, says the child psychiatrist

In the school world, children quickly become “gender police” watching over others.

A boy might be playing with a woman and want to put on lipstick. It’s normal, says child psychiatrist Raisa Cacciatore. He also reminds us that we can still talk about girls and boys. It’s still worth thinking about how to do it.

Son wants to dress up in a princess dress and put on makeup. The girl wants to be in the role of father in home play.

This is all normal.

That’s what a child psychiatrist says Raisa Cacciatore a concise comment when he lists examples of children playing with gender roles.