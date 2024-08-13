From the Ferragni family to the influencer Chiara Nasti, the trend of social videos with gender reveal images – the surprise party where the sex of the unborn child is revealed – and the gender shower, a party for the arrival of the child, is increasingly spreading from Milan to Naples. But in some cases there are deviations like the case that happened in Pozzuoli where some relatives defaced the wall of the hospital’s gynecology department writing the name of the newborn. Or the smoke bombs lit in a cemetery to share with the deceased the sex of the upcoming granddaughter.

“The urgency to create a digital identity before the newborn even has a name or can breathe autonomously is an alarming symptom of our hyper-connected and dehumanizing society. The ‘gender revival’ and the spectacularization of birth through social media are nothing but manifestations of a rampant narcissism, where the human experience is emptied of its authentic value and reduced to a digital stage”. It is the analysis for Adnkronos Salute by Giuseppe Lavenia, psychotherapist and president of the National Association of Technological Addictions, Gap and Cyberbullying.

“When attention shifts from the miracle of life to the need for virtual approval, we witness the complete instrumentalization of the most sacred and intimate events – he continues – Obsessive sharing on platforms like TikTok, even before new life has taken its first steps in the world, reflects a society that has lost touch with reality, replacing the depth of human experience with ephemeral online consensus. What is happening? What is happening is that our identity is dissolving in a sea of ​​pixels, and birth, once celebrated as the beginning of a unique human journey, is being reduced to a pretext to gain ‘likes’. The socialization of baby sex is just the latest act of a larger tragedy: the erosion of meaning, of respect for life, and of our ability to live in the present without the distorting filter of social media”.

According to Lavenia, “it is essential to remind parents that every action we take today for our children leaves a lasting mark on their future. The desire to share every moment of their lives on social media may seem innocent or even affectionate, but the consequences can be devastating. That video uploaded to get a few ‘likes’ or to raise a smile could become, tomorrow, a source of embarrassment or even ridicule for our children. The Internet does not forget, and what today seems like just a fun moment could turn into a weapon in the hands of those who will have no qualms about using it against them. It is our duty – she concludes – to protect our children, not only physically, but also emotionally and psychologically, ensuring that their image and identity are not exploited or exposed without their consent”.