GENDER PROCESSED THE ARGENTINE President Alberto Fernández President Alberto Fernández

A federal judge has prosecuted the former Argentine president Alberto Fernández for serious injuries and active threats to his ex -partner, Fabiola Yáñez, after an investigation that began last August after presenting this complaint. The judge has also imposed an embargo of 10,000,000 pesos (9,000 euros) and maintained the prohibition of contact with Yañez, who currently resides in Madrid.

Alberto Fernández: “I never exercised physical violence over Fabiola; the attacked was me”

The complaint, filed by Yáñez on August 6, 2024He points out that Fernández exercised physical and psychological violence against her from 2016 to 2024, with episodes that included blows, zamarreos and threats, even during her presidential mandate and after her pregnancy in 2021.

The investigation included testimonies, medical records, WhatsApp chats and photographs of injuries, evidence provided by the prosecutor. The judge highlighted the psychological sequelae suffered by Yáñez as a result of the violence exercised.

The resolution states that the relationship between the two was marked by an asymmetric power bond in which the ex -president would have exercised psychologically violence, manifested in harassment, indifference, insults and excessive controls on his ex -partner. Judicial investigation also documented direct aggressions.

The judge bases the accusation in two central episodes. One occurred during a discussion in the official residence in which Fernández would have given a fist blow in the right eye to the woman. In the second, Fernández would have strongly held the arm to Yáñez, causing a hematoma.

Fernández’s defense denied the accusations and questioned the impartiality of the court, arguing that Yañez had previous psychiatric problems and that the evidence was insufficient. The judge rejected the allegations.

The cause began in August 2024, when Fabiola Yañez filed a formal complaint against Alberto Fernández for physical violence and harassment. The complaint was made through a videoconference from Madrid with the judge. Fernández’s allegations delayed his statement until February 4. In his appearance he denied the accusations and refused to answer questions to judge and the prosecutor. He claimed that the evidence against him were insufficient and that the cause had a political background. The judge opposed that Fernández’s investigation and processing are based on overwhelming evidence such as testimonies, medical expertise and forensic records that confirm a pattern of psychological and physical violence within the framework of the relationship with Yañez. Although he lifted the prohibition of departure from the country that had previously imposed him, Fernández must report any change of residence and notify trips of more than 72 hours.