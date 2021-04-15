I.Sabine Herr from Munich describes her résumé as “classic” – at least not uncommon for her generation. Mr. Primary School Teacher studied, but she never did the job. Marriage and two children followed. Mr. took care of the upbringing and stayed at home, her husband worked. Nothing she regrets. It was a conscious decision, says the 51-year-old today. When the decision to have children was made, she didn’t worry about what would happen to her pension later. That was so “insanely far away”. For her “service” in the family, as she says, she was not financially rewarded. “I get my pension notification every year. The number is a joke. ”Only with the statutory pension scheme, she could not even pay the monthly rent.

Compared to men, women received a 46 percent lower pension income in 2019. With this, Germany leads the sad top of the countries in the industrial countries organization OECD. The average for the gender-specific pension gap, also known as the “gender pension gap”, is 27 percent. The number in Germany fluctuates between 25 and 45 percent, depending on the assessment basis. All three pillars of old-age insurance are taken into account: statutory, company and private old-age insurance.