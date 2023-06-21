Estadão Contenti

06/21/2023 – 4:19 am

The 2023 global gender gap report published by the World Economic Forum points out that the pace of progress in gender parity almost stagnated in 2023, with timid increases in political empowerment and decreases in economic participation and professional opportunities.

According to the report, parity will only be reached in the year 2154, the same forecast indicated in the previous edition of the report. The World Economic Forum considers that the pace of change has stagnated, affected by converging crises. The overall gender gap dropped by 0.3 percentage points compared to the 2022 edition.

According to the survey, which tracks parity progress since 2006, Iceland is the most egalitarian country and Europe the continent with the highest parity, surpassing North America, which led in the 2022 edition. more disparate regions.

Latin America grew 1.7 percentage points since the previous edition, at 74.3%, with emphasis on the advance in female political empowerment. In the updated ranking, Brazil rose 37 positions and was one of seven countries in the region to increase its score by 0.5 percentage points.

The report projects that, at the current pace, it will take Latin America and the Caribbean about 53 years to fully achieve gender equality.

"Collective, coordinated and bold action by public and private sector leaders will be critical to accelerating progress towards gender parity," says the report, which highlights the importance of increased economic participation and leadership as two key levers to bring about greater parity. in families, societies and economies.
























