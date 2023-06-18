Stop talking about identity and gender neutral toilets. It diverts attention from something much more important: the growing inequality in our wallets, says Paul Goossens (80), former editor-in-chief of De Morgen and left-wing icon in Belgium. Look at greedy inflation and low interest rates on savings accounts: “The concentration of wealth is obscene, isn’t it? We made this happen.”

