Tenants, residents and doctors are now only men for the Duden. Women could therefore no longer be included. Experts consider this new specification of the dictionary to be fatal.

S.Linguists criticize the Duden, which gives up traditional word meanings for gender-equitable language. The dispute is about personal names such as “the tenant”. They are grammatically masculine, but so far they can refer to people of any biological gender.

The Duden puts an end to this so-called generic masculine. According to Duden.de, the meaning of the word “tenant” is: “male person who has rented something”.

“The definition of the grammatical gender masculine to the natural gender does not correspond to the German system,” warns the linguist Prof. Ursula Bredel. If the word “tenant” only designates male tenants, this also makes it more difficult to designate various people who do not feel that they belong to either the male or the female gender: the previously common designation “tenant (m / f / d)” would no longer be possible.

The grammar expert Prof. Gisela Zifonun already warned in 2018 against the abolition of the generic masculine: “In terms of language system, a total renunciation of masculine person names in a gender-neutral interpretation leads to sensitive gaps,” she wrote in the “IDS Sprachreport”.

The Mannheim linguistics professor Angelika Wöllstein also has to consider: When an announcement on the train “Is there a doctor on board?”, Not only male doctors are asked. The same applies to expressions such as “go to the doctor” or “go to the bakery”. Lexical information in the dictionary should not contradict such examples, demands Wöllstein.

The Duden is sticking to its course. The editor-in-chief Kathrin Kunkel-Razum explains: “A cross-gender use of the masculine forms, especially in the plural (“ The teachers at this school are very committed ”), will continue to be shown by the editorial team in examples. However, this usage is getting more and more discussed, as it is often not clear whether only men or people of all genders are meant. “