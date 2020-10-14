Always listen to the idea that to avoid controversy, it was convenient to avoid topics related to politics, sex or religion. This time we will jump into the void trying the gender issue in sport, a situation that does not stop generating debate and whose controversy seems highly likely to continue increasing.

We will start from a premise that in normal conditions should be taken for granted, but with increasing tension and polarization it is convenient to influence. The practice of sport is especially healthy and commendable and should be encouraged for anyone regardless of gender (even political ideology or religion incidentally). The problem appears when we incorporate the competitive element into this practice and we must analyze whether the value of physical equity and integrity of the competition or other consideration of a social order should prevail.

Since the beginning of the 20th century there has been an important feminist struggle to promote the participation of women in the different sports modalities and the image of Kathrine Switzer, the first woman who managed to run a marathon in 1967 and who fought against prejudices and even against the race commissioner himself, is part of the history of the sport and exemplifies the battle that some athletes have had to lead.

Perhaps a much more unknown image is the one that was immortalized a few years later in which said Marathon commissioner gave her a kiss and in the words of Switzer they became friends. A barrier that seemed overcome in the 70s and almost 50 years later controversies continue to appear about it. Although initially the separation by gender had an evident component of marginalization towards women, said separation today responds to a protection criteria and the visibility of women, who would otherwise be left in a truly discriminatory situation.

It may seem obvious that in a field such as sports in which the complexion and physical shape are essential, there must be a categorization and the general rule is the separation of categories between male and female (in some sports disciplines such categorization also responds additionally to weight even within the same sex). Although I say it may seem like it, in practice it is not so much and I recently read a piece of news that made me reflect on this issue and ultimately originate these lines.

Japanese soccer player Yuki Nagasato signed for a men’s team and it was branded as historic and a step forward towards mixed football. Although a sports competition between men and women facing each other is meaningless despite the great media appeal it has, doing so in a sport with physical contact it can be very dangerous. Some individual sports like golf with famous cases like that of the talented Michelle Wie, have tried to make the leap by inviting her to numerous tournaments but after having participated in more than 17 tournaments she has never made the cut.

This question does not detract any woman from merit, nor should it be controversial they are by no means different categories of competition, and in many cases empirically evident, However When, for example, some references such as John McEnroe, Toni Nadal, David Ferrer or others have affirmed that one of the best athletes of all time, Serena Williams, could not compete against the 100 or 200 of the men’s circuit, it has generated great controversy and has been immediately branded as sexist.

The XXI century seems to bring us this controversy, enhanced and multiplied by the difficulty of the categorization of Trans sport and the complex and disparate regulations that for reasons of draft (and stepping on puddles one by one), will give for another reflection but I will briefly point out. This same week I could read the headline “Outrage in the LGTB community over the ban on trans women from playing women’s Rugby”.

We must ensure in all sports entities by principles of absolute tolerance and respect as well as integrate diversity policies to help everyone to feel sport as a refuge, but it is important to ensure the rights of women who have fought for decades and there are already great figures such as Martina Navratilova (historically a reference to the LGTB collective) that has raised its voice calling this question “madness and deception” and has been harshly censored for it.

The reason you consider World Rugby it is not ideological, but claims that “currently safety and fairness cannot be guaranteed for women who compete against trans women in contact rugby.” Although in other sports we are already encountering paradoxes where Trans athletes are pulverizing records of female categories and hoarding the different sports scholarships without having in many cases to be in a transition or hormonal process of any kind, when we talk about sports of contact comes into play the question of power to guarantee no longer the integrity or fairness of the competition, but at least the safety of the participants.